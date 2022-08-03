The Danville News
DANVILLE — The Mental Health Awareness Baseball Carnival will be held on Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Washies baseball fields.
Besides carnival games, there will be a home run derby for kids 14 and under and for those 15 and older. There also will be face-painting, a basket raffle, food and more.
To register for the derby, contact Dameon White at dameonwhite12@gmail.com.
The net proceeds from the event will be contributed to the Jason Gordon and Kyle “Bucky” Kizis Memorial Scholarship, a component fund of the Community Giving Foundation.