DANVILLE — Cathy Lauinger returned to Danville Borough Council on Tuesday night, not to ask members to reconsider the Pride Month Proclamation they rejected last month.
“I really wanted to share with them a little bit more of the impact their voting down the proclamation had,” said Lauinger, a Danville resident and a member of Columbia Montour Pride.
She said it perpetuates prejudice.
She also pointed out to council that Tuesday was the 23rd anniversary of the death of Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old student at the University of Wyoming, who was beaten, tortured and tied to a fence in a field outside of Laramie, Wyoming, on Oct. 7, 1998. He died five days later, on Oct. 12, in a Fort Collins, Colorado, hospital.
She said that since she attended the council meeting last month, when John Grabusky of the group asked council to approve the Pride Month Proclamation, she has been accused in anonymous comments in another newspaper of being a “newbie” and an agitator.
“I grew up in South Dakota,” Lauinger said. “Where Matthew Shepard was killed was practically my backyard. It made me feel very unwelcome.”
She said rather than push for the council to reconsider the proclamation, “We figured we’re just going to keep moving forward. We’re going to continue to have conversations with the council and conversations about how proclamations like this are important. It’s not just an important thing to the LGBTQ community, but it’s important to people of color, religions, any marginalized group. It was very disheartening when it wasn’t passed.”
She added, “I could not walk away for myself or my community without saying something.”
Jake Kelley of Columbia Montour Pride, who also attended the meeting on Tuesday, said that just the the day before the Danville meeting, Bloomsburg Town Council “endorsed and approved the proclamation.”
“Bloomsburg passed it no problem on Monday,” Lauinger added.
Danville Councilman Howard Beers said last month his Christian beliefs prevented him from voting for a Pride Month Proclamation.
Beers was the lone no vote against the proclamation, but two members abstained and the only three yes votes were not enough to approve. Four votes were needed for council to approve the proclamation. Two members were absent.
Grabusky asked the council to approve the proclamation, which stated Danville Borough Council recognizes and proclaims Oct. 16 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) “OUTFEST” throughout the borough and is “committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ people in our diverse community.”
Columbia Montour Pride and the Coalition for Social Equity are presenting Outfest from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.