VALLEY TWP. — Two Danville Area School District fifth-graders made some wise investments in the recent Stock Market Challenge.
They paid off with big returns of widespread recognition.
Henry Naylor, 11, won the statewide competition in the elementary school division, for grades third through fifth, and Henry Cotner, 10, took first in the region that includes Columbia and Montour counties in the middle school division, for grades fifth through eighth.
Both attend Liberty Valley Intermediate School and participated under teacher and adviser Kristen Beyer.
In the competition, students were given $100,000 of virtual money and, through the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy (PennCFL) Personal Finance Lab, invested the money in live stocks over 10 weeks.
Henry Naylor won with a portfolio value of $160,393.72. He made more than $60,000 in 10 weeks.
Henry Cotner’s portfolio value attained a value of $105,818.10.
Naylor said he watched YouTube and learned about the GameStop stock people were buying through Reddit.
“I got up 110 percent,” he said during an interview at his school on Wednesday. “It started to go down. I ended up 60 percent.”
He also invested in Forbes.
“I just bought a few stocks,” Cotner said. “I remember Boeing was pretty big for me.”
He also bought stock in Build-A-Bear “as a joke.”
“Did it do well?” Beyer asked him.
“No, it did not do well,” he replied.
Both boys said they checked with Google Finance to help make their decisions.
“I try to look at stocks I know are smaller companies and look to see how they are doing over a month, and I just buy them,” Cotner said.
He said he invested in more than 20 stocks at one point but ended up with less than half.
“I didn’t have too many stocks,” Naylor said. “A couple at a time.”
Beyer said PennCFL’s Personal Finance Lab also helped the students who participated in the challenge. At that grade level, they deal in stocks only and don’t deal with bonds, mutual funds and short selling of stocks, she said.
Neither boy is thinking of a career in finance. Naylor is considering interior design or engineering. Cotner wants to be an inventor or mechanical engineer.
The competition was held through the nonprofit Brighter Financial Futures, doing business as PennCFL. Coles Hardware sponsored the Stock Market Challenge.
PennCFL provides a web-based stock simulation platform to Pennsylvania students in grades kindergarten through 12.