DANVILLE — When it came time to choose a fall project, the girls in Liberty Valley Intermediate School’s Girls on the Run program chose to help those who reside in the Gate House, a homeless shelter in Danville.
This year is the 25th anniversary of the Gate House.
Girls on the Run is a program for third-fifth grade girls that teaches life skills through lessons that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health.
The girls choose two projects a year, one in fall, the other spring, and they are responsible for planning the program and then participating in executing a community impact project.
Carole Burke, a teacher and a coach-organizer of the Gate House Girls on the Run project said, “We are the largest Girls on the Run program in the area.”
The girls came up with the idea of making “kindness gifts,” said Burke.
Gym bags were ordered from Amazon, and the girls collected things to put in the gym bag.
As of this week, said Cindy Powers, program director of the Gate House, there were 15 people residing in the facility. The Gate House can hold five families and then one room with four girls and one room with four males. So at any given time there may be 20-25 people there, depending on how big the families are, Powers said.
“We get 4-5 calls every day from homeless people,” Powers said.
Upon learning of the Girls on the Run program, Powers was excited to work with the students.
“They are a group of amazing young women,” she said.
One of the things she did was go out to the school and talk to the girls “about our mission at the Gate House,” Powers said.
This is the first time Powers has gone out to speak to a group of kids, she said, laughing.
“I was a little bit thrown by having to talk to kids, but after this experience I only want to do kids,” she said.”They had so many questions for me. A lot of them centered around kids, such as what we do with kids that are homeless. They asked about how the kids went to school.”
“I’ve worked at the Gate House for four years, and we have been very well supported by our community,” Powers said. “But this is the first interaction I’ve ever had with this group. It all came about when they called me and said they are doing a community service project. It was such a nice idea.
When it came time to fill the kindness kits the faculty organizers thought that toys were not enough.
The 55 girls in the program then divided into three groups. One group took the boys, one took the girls, and a final group took the adults.
Adults need a lot more, Burke said. Items needed included binders, shaving gear, calendars, hand lotion, hair brushes, chapstick. The adult donations also included pocket calendars, folders. Those items keep these people organized, because they don’t have a way to be organized, such as where to keep their papers, Burke said. Adults will get gym bags full of gifts.
When the day came to fill the kindness kits, three tables were set up that the girls were going to fill.
“The girls are super excited,” Burke said
There were 60 bags to fill.
The bags started arriving at Gate House on Friday, last week.
