The Danville News
Liberty Valley Intermediate School fifth-graders, Aarav Patel, Munjaal Mehta, Henry Naylor and Henry Cotner took second place in the state K’Nex STEM Design Challenge held virtually on May 14, hosted by the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, according to their adviser, Kristen Beyer. They qualified for this competition by placing first in the regional competition held on March 30, also held virtually, hosted by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
The annual challenge is sponsored by ThermoFisher Scientific and is typically held in person at the CSIU.
They created the Ultra Fridge, which is a refrigerator with a heat conversion chamber on the back that is designed to convert unused heat and energy from the rear of the fridge into enough power and electricity to power a microwave and a toaster over, thereby reducing energy costs for homeowners.