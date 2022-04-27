The Danville News
DANVILLE — Larry Edward Gearhart Wednesday admitted in Montour County Court to terroristic threats and harassment of his wife, Susan Gearhart, in November of 2019.
According to court documents, state police claim Gearhart, 63, of 5818 Broadway Road, Limestone Township, struck and attempted to choke his wife, injuring her. He also attempted to retrieve his firearm and told his wife, “I should kill you now,” the criminal complaint states.
President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. ordered Gearhart to pay court costs, as well as a $300 fine and $1,081 in restitution. Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Mrs. Gearhart was in agreement with the sentence.
In other cases:
Thomas Golightly, 32, of 1266 Vine St., Danville, admitted to indirect criminal contempt for violating a protection from abuse order by returning to his home on April 23. James ordered him to spend six months on probation, gave him credit for the five days in jail he served from Saturday and told him to pay court costs and a $200 fine.
Corinna Petrus, 20, of 130 N. Overlook Drive, Danville, was accepted in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in which her record will be cleared if she completes the program within a year. The program includes 20 hours of community service and attending Alcohol Safety School. She was charged with DUI in Danville on July 7, 2021 with a blood alcohol content of .21 percent.
Branden Melendez, 38, of 1026 Hepburn St., Milton, who was picked up Wednesday morning on a bench warrant for failing to appear at his May 28, 2021 preliminary hearing, was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. He was charged with DUI after a traffic stop on March 24, 2021 on Liberty Valley Road in Liberty Township. Court records show he had a blood alcohol content of .15 percent at the time.