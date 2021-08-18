BLOOMSBURG — Two state lawmakers handed Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School another $300,000 grant on Wednesday to help with additional costs of the upcoming $16.8 million renovation project.
Sen. John Gordner, R-27 of Berwick, and Rep. David Millard, R-109 of Millville, presented the traditional oversized mock check to the school’s Administrative Director Ken Kryder on the first day of classes for the new school year. The funds, from the state Department of Education and included in the state budget adopted in June, come two years after Gordner and Millard presented $1 million to the school from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help the school add classroom and workshop space. The intent was to allow more students to enroll to help build up the area’s workforce. Gordner also got the school a $200,000 grant from the state in February of this year.
“No doubt there is a tremendous need for this and a tremendous interest by students,” Gordner said of the latest grant for what is now a scaled-back project.
He said the latest grant could be used for any project overages. He said that with COVID, costs of building materials have exploded.
“We will take a look at what our needs are,” Kryder said. “My focus is how can we use this for students.”
He said, though, the project is not an expansion like the original proposed project, intended to add more students, though he would like to see the enrollment of 637 students increase to 650. It is more to upgrade the building and provide more room for the current students.
He cited an example of a welding program with 20 students “side by side” in the class.
“This is going to correct some things like that,” Kryder said.
Millard said the grant came about “due to the attentiveness of Senator Gordner.”
Kryder said school administrators have looked at a lot of career centers throughout the state.
“It’s the package deal that makes Columbia-Montour what it is,” Kryder said, citing the high school atmosphere, classrooms and athletics for students who otherwise wouldn’t have had the opportunity to play sports.
The $1 million grant in July of 2019 came when the project was a more extensive renovation with an estimated cost of around $30 million. That project was scaled back from a $27 million expansion to a $16.8 million renovation after one district — Benton Area — pulled out as a member school district and COVID hit, Kryder told the Danville Area School Board in June. He said the upgrade, which the vo-tech’s Joint Operating Committee approved on Tuesday night, would be only the second major project in 53 years. The last one was in 2001.
The Danville Area School District’s share of the now $16.8 million project is $4.3 million, which is 25.57 percent of the cost based on the Danville district’s property market values compared to those in the vo-tech school’s other sending districts, vo-tech Business Manager Tony Lylo told the Danville board in June. Danville Area is one of six school districts that sends students to the school in South Centre Township, between Bloomsburg and Berwick. The others are in Columbia County.
Before the legislators presented the grant, Kryder, on the job for about a year, updated them on some of the classroom renovations done so far and the timeline for the scaled-back project. Using charts transmitted to a wide screen, Kryder said the design phase and creation of construction documentation for the state would take until the end of this year. Bidding and the awarding of contracts would take the first three months of 2022 with construction completion by June 1, 2023.
“It will take two years to do it because we don’t want any interruptions in the educational process,” Kryder said.