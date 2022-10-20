Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and blood types.
When Brian Witmer’s liver function took a turn for the worse, putting him on a transplant list, Danny Gable’s hero’s journey began.
Gable, 47, of Riverside, didn’t wait long after finding out the bad news.
“My father-in-law died waiting for a liver,” Gable said. “Brian is my friend and I just couldn’t sit back and watch him die without trying to do something.”
He sat down with his wife, Brenna Gable, and eventually his two children, ages 8 and 15.
“I talked it over with my entire family and they said, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it,” Gable said.
Witmer, of course, was floored. Then, both found out Gable was a match, “from the get-go.”
“The news was overwhelming,” Witmer said. “That somebody would go out of their way for me to save my life.”
“People talk about heroes. Dan is a true hero. He is saving someone’s life, and he didn’t have to.”
The decision was not easy to come by and it is not coming without sacrifices.
Gable had to travel to Pittsburgh to undergo the most thorough physical of his life, a two-day ordeal that included a psychological evaluation and a visit with the UPMC transplant team. He had to lose 10 pounds.
Then there’s a massive time commitment. Both of them will be out of work for three months during recovery. Gable is giving up 40-60 percent of his liver, which should fully regenerate in six to eight weeks with the donated part regenerating into a whole liver for Witmer. Surgery is set for Oct. 31.
The duo decided to rent a house in Pittsburgh and share the cost during the recovery time.
Readers who want to help Witmer with expenses can visit a GoFundMe page at gofundme/c2d76003. Also, on Sunday, there will be a special bingo event at Washies Fire Co. at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Witmer.
Readers who want to know more about living liver donation — either for treatment or as a donor — can call UPMC at 833-596-0449 for information or visit upmc.com/services/transplant/campaigns/living-donor-adult-recipient, where there is also a contact us form.
Geisinger has similar information for liver transplants at geisinger.org/patient-care/conditions-treatments-specialty/liver-transplant and by calling 800-275-6401.