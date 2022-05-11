jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
DANVILLE — Three local governing bodies signed proclamations earlier this week to honor local emergency medical technicians (EMT) and paramedics prior to Emergency Medical Services Week, which is next week.
In Mahoning Township, Supervisor Al Neuner said it is difficult to find EMTs and paramedics, but because of Geisinger’s backing, the local ambulance is able to maintain an apprenticeship program for EMTs and to add EMTs.
“They are working on an apprentice program for paramedics,” he said.
Paramedic Matthew Kurtz, operations manager for Geisinger EMS, attended to represent the medical service.
Five of his colleagues joined Kurtz at the Montour County commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning to hear the commissioners proclaim May 15-21 as EMS Week with the theme, “Rising to the Challenge” and encourage residents to recognize local EMS agencies and providers.
Danville Borough Council also issued an EMS Week proclamation on Tuesday evening.