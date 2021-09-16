DANVILLE — Diana Verbeck expected to spend another decade as Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) executive director.
An opportunity came up, though, that will allow her to pursue personal life goals outside of work.
Verbeck, 53, director of DCDC for 23 years, recently told the center’s board that she will depart on Oct. 6. She is leaving the nonprofit and early learning world to become a project coordinator at Core Business Solutions, a business consulting firm in Lewisburg.
“I figured now is a good time to jump off and try something else,” Verbeck said.
Not that she won’t miss the two centers, in Danville and in Cooper Township.
“My staff and the families have been amazing,” she said.
“Diana will be hard to replace,” said former DCDC board President Jeff Emanuel. “She’s been the heart and soul of DCDC for such a long time and been part of our families for such a long time.”
He said Verbeck’s announcement that she was leaving caught many of the current board members and staff by surprise.
“We’ve been lucky enough to have Diana for as long as I’ve been involved, eight, nine years now,” said Emanuel, who added he and Verbeck have become friends over the years. “Many of our kids went through there.”
He said his daughter and son, now 9 and 10, respectively, attended the child development center. Emanuel joked that many thought the D in DCDC stood for Diana.
“It will be uncertain times for a little while,” he added “We weathered a pandemic.”
Now Verbeck is leaving.
“It’s great for her,” Emanuel said.
More family timeEmanuel, who served on the board for eight years, six as president and one year as vice president, currently serves in an advisory capacity and is not directly involved in the search for Verbeck’s replacement.
Steve Bevans, the center’s fiscal director, will serve as acting executive director until Verbeck’s replacement takes the helm.
Verbeck said in her new job, she won’t be responsible for anybody’s health and safety. She also will be able to spend more time camping and traveling with her husband, Norm Verbeck, a consultant at Core.
The couple, who live in Bloomsburg, are the parents of four adult children, two of them in college, and the grandparents of one child.
She said the board has formed a search committee and placed ads online about a week ago to find her replacement.
Her new job will be quite a change for the Nutley, New Jersey, native and Bloomsburg University grad who also holds an MBA from the university. Even before starting at DCDC 23 years ago, she worked in early childhood learning at the Mifflin County and Columbia County child development centers.
Satellite center opened Danville Child Development Center was the first nonprofit early learning program in Montour County, first opening in February of 1974 in a church basement. The second center, along Bloom Road in Cooper Township, opened in 2011 for school-age children. The Danville site, on Wall Street, enrolls children six weeks to kindergarten age, while the Cooper site is for pre-school age and before and after school.
Verbeck said approximately 100 children go to the two sites, down from the usual 140 to 160 who were attending before COVID. She said the centers were shut down from March 16 to June 1, 2020, due to the pandemic, but did family engagement activities online. After reopening, the centers operated with only about 35 percent attendance. The centers have been operating since, following strict hygiene procedures throughout that include masks, except during snacks, naps and outside play.
”We gradually built that back up,” she said. “Our waiting list is still very long, but a lot of families want to wait a little longer.”
She said that even when masks were not required in schools, they were required at the centers.
”We started hearing bits and pieces about the delta variant,” she said, noting it affects kids more, and those under 12 are not vaccinated.
She said there have been no COVID cases at the centers since last fall when a child, whose father had COVID, and a teacher had it, so the class had to quarantine.
She will miss the kids at DCDC, and especially the staff of nine others in administration and leadership and 20 teachers between the two centers.
”The employees are terrific,” Verbeck said. “Everybody truly watches out for one another. I’m going to miss the level of camaraderie.”