MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors can spend nearly $217,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds the township received this year.
The township doesn’t have to spend it, though the supervisors approved a resolution at Monday’s meeting that would allow them to disburse the money for specific COVID-related economic needs. Township Treasurer Ken Hauck said the resolution, which township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald prepared, “allows the township to spend the funds if we see a cause worthy enough.”
He added, “The resolution does not compel us to spend those funds.”
Hauck said the $216,769.94 is part one of the grant. The township will receive the same amount in July 2022.
DeWald said the allocation includes a $70,000 supplemental appropriation that must be distributed among nonprofits, volunteer fire companies or businesses in the township.
Tracking speeders
Township police Officer Garon Fenstermaker told the supervisors that a speed analysis of Kaseville Road from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4 revealed just 8.9 percent of 9,098 vehicles were able to be stopped for speeding.
Fenstermaker, citing the report, noted that while about 85 percent of vehicles were traveling between 31 miles per hour and 45 mph on the road posted with a 35 mph speed limit, just under 9 percent of all vehicles could be stopped for speeding because those vehicles were traveling 10 mph over the posted speed limit.
The average speed of the vehicles was 38.3 mph, according to the survey.
The survey analyzed southbound traffic just south of Frosty Hills Drive, the report states.
The township Department of Streets and Infrastructure is planning on painting lines on Kaseville Road in the area of Frosty Hills Road for speed enforcement. Department head Lloyd Craig told the supervisors that would likely come after PennDOT repaves the road in the spring.
Trick or treat night
The supervisors also have set Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-9 p.m., as trick or treat night in the township.
“Turn on your porch light, if you would like to welcome guests,” Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said.