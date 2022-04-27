MAHONING TWP. — Tow truck operator Andy Lysiak will fill the seat of late Mahoning Township Supervisor Larry Robertson, bringing the board back up to five.
The supervisors appointed Lysiak, 52, on Monday.
Supervisors also discussed whether to require rental inspections, but took no action.
Lysiak, whom Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn unsuccessfully supported to replace Supervisor T.S. Scott two weeks earlier, won the four votes of board members.
He said afterward he wanted to do his civic duty.
“I like being involved,” said Lysiak, who resigned as township auditor during the meeting to become supervisor.
He was to be sworn in later.
At the April 11 meeting, Supervisors John Whelan and Glen Cromley voted for retired Geisinger Vice President of Facilities Operation Al Neuner over Lysiak.
Robertson died on March 29, the day his resignation was to take effect. Scott stepped down on March 14 due to his wife’s illness.
Supervisors are paid $50 per meeting, including executive sessions, for a maximum of $1,875 per year.
Rental inspections
Lynn said he needed to do more research, but he would like the township to inspect rental units. He cited issues such as law enforcement finding drugs and another home filled with debris.
“If there is a problem, we need to be able to get in there,” Lynn said.
Tax Collector Marlene Gunther said the inspections would be a big undertaking.
“You’re going to have to hire another person,” she said.
Lynn said that when he was campaigning for supervisor the first time, he found some renters were not even citizens but physicians doing their residencies at Geisinger.
He said township officials would look into the inspection issue and discuss it further at a future meeting.