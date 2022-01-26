The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — The township can use some of its American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to finish the police department renovations, Supervisor John Whelan said at Monday’s supervisors meeting.
Whelan said there was no money in the 2022 budget to finish the work, which was delayed last year by COVID-19. Last year, $80,000 was set aside for the renovation, but only $49,000 was spent before the project was held up.
He said the township learned it could use ARP funding to finish the work.
“We estimate $10,000 more of materials will be purchased,” Whelan said. “The total project will come in significantly under our estimate.”
Workers from the township’s Department of Streets and Infrastructure are doing the renovations.
The supervisors last month distributed $25,000 each to East End Fire Company and Friendship Fire Company, $25,000 to the Montour Area Recreation Commission and $23,500 in hazard pay to township employees from its ARP allocation. Township Treasurer Ken Houck said the township received $216,769.94 in ARP funds last year and will receive the same amount this July.