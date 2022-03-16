MAHONING TWP. — Township firefighters responded to 246 incidents in 2021, one of East End Fire Company’s busiest years on record, Fire Chief Leslie Young told the township supervisors on Monday.
Young’s report indicated there were 42 more incidents last year than there were in 2020.
“This is an increase from 204 incidents in 2020,” Young said. “We responded to 121 incidents in Mahoning Township and provided aid on 125 incidents in 19 different municipalities. We received mutual aid 23 times.”
She said four of the 31 structure fire calls in 2021 were in Mahoning Township.
“One resulted in a $7,000 fire loss and another resulted in loss of a civilian life,” Young said, referring to welding accident on Sept. 23.
Kathy Snyder, 64, was severely burned when a diesel tank she was welding exploded, likely because there were remnants of fuel left inside, township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said following the accident. She later died at Lehigh Valley Health Network Regional Burn Center, near Allentown.
Young said no firefighters were injured last year in the emergency calls, which included vehicle crashes, false alarms, carbon monoxide investigations, a water rescue, hazardous materials calls and “other” incidents, such as EMS assists, gas leaks, cooking incidents, rubbish fires and animal rescues.
An average of seven firefighters responded per call, the chief’s report stated, the same as the previous year. Young said most calls occur during daytime hours.
“That shows tremendous support from firefighters,” Supervisor Glen Cromley said.
The volunteers usually have to leave work when they respond to calls. Street department team leader Lloyd Craig, also an East End firefighter, said that also shows the support of employers.
“Looking back, 2021 was an invigorating year for us,” Young said.
She said that in addition to placing new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) into service in January, the fire company in April signed an agreement to purchase a new tanker from KME-REV Group. The fire company expects delivery of the $200,000 tanker in June.
“None of the above would have been possible if not for the dedicated members, who give up their valuable time in support of the department and the community,” said Young, who this year began her fifth two-year term as the department chief.