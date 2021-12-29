MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors Monday granted 2.5 percent raises in 2022 for non-contract employees.
Township Secretary Carolyn Dragano, Treasurer Ken Houck and zoning officers Dean VonBlohn and Jim Dragano will receive the increase in the new year. All are part-time.
The pay increase will total an average of $4,200, but will depend on additional hours worked, according to estimations from Carolyn Dragano and Houck.
In other business, Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said Christmas Tree pickup starts on Monday and will end on Jan. 31. Weather permitting, pickup days will be every Monday and Friday. Trees are to be at curbside by 7 a.m. Trees will not be taken if they contain stands, lights or if they are in plastic.
The supervisors next meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. for their reorganization meeting. The public may attend in person or visit www.mahoningtownship.org to attend via video or teleconference.