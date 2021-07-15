MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors voted this week to hire the accounting firm Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates, Selinsgrove, to guide the township in spending more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds by the end of 2026.
The firm will charge a minimum of $12,000 in hourly rates, firm Manager Lisa Weirick told the supervisors last month. After those hourly rates have been used up, the firm will submit billings based on its standard hourly rates as the work is performed. She cited the following hourly rates: partner, $225; manager, $150; staff accountant, $90, clerical $45.
The firm offered its services to ensure the township is in compliance with the rules for spending the American Rescue Plan funds for economic recovery and to help with documentation.
Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates has provided auditing services to the township for at least four years, according to Township Treasurer Ken Houck.
Houck said last month the payment to the firm for help with the federal funds could come out of the federal funds and not the township’s general fund. Houck said that hiring the firm to ensure the money is spent properly would be better than having to possibly pay it back to the federal government later.
Lloyd Craig, who heads the township Department of Streets and Infrastructure, asked residents to trim their bushes, trees and shrubs that are growing out over roads.
“They are causing problems with visibility, blocking stop signs,” Craig said.
He said his department would lose two weeks if it spent its time trimming the overgrown vegetation.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said residents could be cited if their trees or bushes are growing out into the road.