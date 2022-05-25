MAHONING TWP. — Township Supervisor Al Neuner not only read the supervisors’ proclamation on Monday honoring the township fire company for its 100th anniversary this year.
He offered a challenge.
“I think this is a great fundraising opportunity,” Neuner told Fire Chief Leslie Young as he was about to hand her the proclamation. “I think the community would support a fundraising campaign to celebrate your 100th anniversary. I would suggest that the goal be to raise $100,000, and I will help you with that.”
One way to do that, he said, will be to donate his supervisor salary for his term in office.
Supervisors are paid $50 per meeting, including executive sessions, for a maximum of $1,875 per year. Neuner was appointed in April to replace T.S. Scott, who resigned. Scott’s six-year term runs to the end of 2023.
Young said on Wednesday she was surprised by Neuner’s offer. She plans to sit down with him to see what ideas he has.
The East End Fire Company’s annual mailers seeking donations also are going out soon, the chief said.
“In August, we’re going to have some kind of celebration because of our 100-year anniversary,” Young said.
She said the fire company will hold an event for the public on Aug. 20.
“On the 19th, we’re planning on doing something for the members,” she said.