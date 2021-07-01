MAHONING TWP. — Township officials may hire some help — at a cost of at least $12,000 — to spend more than $400,000 in COVID-19 relief funds by the end of 2026.
The township supervisors on Monday heard a presentation from Lisa Weirick, manager of accounting firm Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates, Selinsgrove, which is offering its services to ensure the township is in compliance with the rules for spending the American Rescue Plan funds for economic recovery and to help with documentation.
The supervisors will decide at a later date whether to use the firm to guide the township with spending the funds. Wagner, Dreese, Elsasser & Associates has provided auditing services to the township for at least four years, according to Township Treasurer Ken Houck.
Houck said the payment to the firm for help with the federal funds could come out of the federal funds and not the township’s general fund. Houck said afterward that hiring the firm to ensure the money is spent properly would be better than having to possibly pay it back to the federal government later.
Weirick, making her pitch online, said that after the $12,000 in hourly rates have been used up, the firm would submit billings based on its standard hourly rates as the work is performed. She cited the following hourly rates: partner, $225; manager, $150; staff accountant, $90, clerical $45.
Supervisor John Whelan said the board will have to decide how to use the money.
“If we come up with a multitude of ways to spend the money, it will cost more in hourly fees,” Whelan said.
Weirick said that if the township decides to give some of the funds to sub-recipients, the firm also would ensure that spending is in compliance and assist with that reporting.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said the township was supposed to receive an allocation of the funds this month, but he said it likely will be late. Another allocation is due next year, he said.
“We have two years to get rid of it,” Lynn added.
Resident Pam Stetler asked Houck what the firm charges for auditing services. He said that early on, the company was charging $14,800, but lowered it to $12,000 when he asked for a better offer.
Home businesses must register
In other business, Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn told the supervisors his office has developed a permit form for home businesses to help the township tax collector. The form includes a line instructing the owner to contact the tax collector.
The reason is home businesses have been popping up in the township but some owners have not been reporting the business to Tax Collector Marlene Gunther.
Both Lynn and Stetler, who is an insurance agent, pointed out that if someone is injured on a home business property whose owner did not report the business, their insurance wouldn’t cover the injury.
New hire
The supervisors also voted 3-2 to hire Joe Delbo for the Department of Streets and Infrastructure at the starting pay of $20.50 per hour.
Lynn, Larry Robertson and T.S. Scott voted to hire Delbo, while Whelan and Molly Shultz voted for the other candidate, who was not identified.
Delbo will replace Henry “Chuck” Eyer, who retired.