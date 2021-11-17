MAHONING TWP. — Township supervisors Tuesday approved a tentative budget of nearly $3.7 million for 2022.
Taxes remain the same under the budget.
Total expenditures match the nearly $3.7 million in revenue projected for next year. General expenses are estimated at about $1.04 million; police expenses, $1.39 million, and streets and infrastructure, $1.22 million.
“We didn’t start off with a balanced budget, but it looks like we’re going to end up with one,” township Treasurer Ken Hauck said during the special meeting.
Taxes are listed as 1.384 mills for general purposes; .204 of a mill for the fire fund, for a total of 1.588 mills. One mill equals $1 in tax per $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
The township realty tax also will remain at ½ of 1 percent and the Local Service Tax at $52.
The 2021 approved last December was slightly more than $3.7 million.
Final adoption of the budget is set for Dec. 13.
The public can review the proposed 2022 budget at www.mahoningtownship.org or stop by the township building, 849 Bloom Road, for a hard copy.