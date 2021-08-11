MAHONING TWP. — Drivers traveling on Red Lane in Mahoning Township are on their own to watch out for deer crossing the road.
Not that deer crossing warning signs would have helped make them more aware.
The township supervisors this week decided against spending $700 to purchase and install four such signs along the road — two in each of two locations — after street department head Lloyd Craig said PennDOT told him the signs don’t reduce collisions with deer.
“PennDOT doesn’t put the signs in because there are no reductions in crashes,” Craig said at Monday’s supervisors meeting.
Craig checked into the costs of the signs after Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn said at a previous supervisors meeting that a few residents had requested the signs to slow Geisinger traffic on the road, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.
“Based on what PennDOT said, I see no reason to spend the money,” Supervisor John Whelan said.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and Supervisor T.S. Scott said they agreed with Whelan.
“No one wants to see someone’s vehicle busted up or deer killed by a vehicle, but where do you draw the line,” Craig said. “PennDOT is taking a hard look at warning signs. There are too many warning signs. People don’t pay attention to them.”
Scott said people who live in Pennsylvania should realize deer cross the roads.
New IT serviceThe supervisors also switched information technology (IT) service companies at the recommendation of Township Treasurer Ken Houck, who said Higher Information Group, or HIG, of Harrisburg, would provide better service at a better price than MePush.
Whelan said he checked HIG references and agreed with Houck.
Houck said after the meeting that the township could save just over $5,000 a month with the new vendor.
“Long term, it could be possibly more than that,” he said.
He said the service has cost an average of about $32,000 a year.
He said the IT service keeps the township computer infrastructure running and secure, solves problems, keeps the virus service and software up to date, buys licenses, builds computers and provides technical support and hardware.
Dumpster Day SaturdayThe township’s Dumpster Day is Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at a new location, the soccer field parking lot along East Market Street, behind the Danville State Hospital and next to borough water treatment plant.
Proof of residency is required.
Only one load per household is allowed, and trailers are permitted.
The township will not accept the following: Tires, paint cans, appliances with Freon, air conditioners, computers, electronic equipment, TV sets, mattresses, box springs, brush, limbs, stumps, grass, garbage or contractor waste products. Those dropping off items must be in line by 11 a.m. or they will be turned away. Able-bodied residents will be expected to help unload their vehicles.
The township reserves the right to refuse any items.
More information is available at www.mahoningtownship.org.