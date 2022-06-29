MAHONING TWP. — Township officials are working on updating the municipality’s comprehensive plan, which guides future land and housing development and the ordinances that regulate them.
Zoning Officer Dean VonBlohn recently suggested the update because Mahoning Township’s current comprehensive plan was completed in 1961 and is outdated.
He said preparation of the comprehensive plan involves a committee of township officials, township engineer Drew Barton of LIVIC Civil and township Solicitor Jonathan DeWald.
The cost of preparing a new plan will not exceed $51,150, according to a project summary from LIVIC.
“We think we can do a lot better than that,” VonBlohn told the township supervisors on Monday.
VonBlohn believes it will cost much less to prepare the plan in-house rather than to use an outside organization.
The planning process will include at least three public meetings led by LIVIC, current and future demographics and mapping of environmental and natural resources, transportation routes, facilities, housing and other analyses to help township officials determine future needs.
Officers awarded
Sgt. Matt Gerst, who presented Police Chief Fred Dyroff’s monthly report to the supervisors, said Dyroff nominated Officers Garon Fenstermaker and George Geise for the Geisinger Emergency Medical Services Outstanding Provider of the Year Award for Heroism for their actions when they removed two people from a burning apartment building on May 28, 2021.
On June 5, 2022, both officers received the award from Geisinger while being honored at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders game at Lackawanna County Stadium, according to the police report. Fenstermaker also threw out the honorary first pitch of the game.
Late supervisor, wife honored
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn also presented a plaque to Karen Robertson, widow of late Supervisor Larry Robertson, who died on March 30. Two of the plaques will be affixed in the township building’s flower garden, which Karen Robertson designed, planted and maintains with the help of some volunteers.
The plaque reads, “This Special Spot is Dedicated to LARRY ROBERTSON and his wife KAREN, Whose Labor of Love Blooms on in this Beautiful Garden.”