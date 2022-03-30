The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — The township police department is looking for more sets of eyes in the community.
Police Chief Fred Dyroff told the township supervisors on Monday that police are inviting surveillance camera owners to take part in the Community Camera Program. The program allows residents and business owners to register the locations of their video surveillance systems with police.
Through the program, police will be able to identify locations of cameras that are nearby crime scenes and contact residents for video surveillance footage.
There is no cost to register and registration is voluntary. Participants can cancel their registration at any time.
Police will contact those registered to verify their information, Dyroff said. Police will only contact them again if there is an incident in the vicinity of the resident’s or business owner’s security cameras. Police may then request a copy of video and/or images captured by the cameras over a designated time that could assist in an investigation.
Personal information of the security camera owners will remain confidential and not be distributed except as required by law or court order, the chief said.
“There have been catalytic converter thefts in and around Mahoning Township, as well as other thefts recently,” Dyroff’s report stated. “It is our hope to get more residents and businesses registered with our department to obtain potential footage sooner in the investigations.”
He said his department did the program last year, but only a handful of residents took part.
More information on the camera registration program is available by visiting the township website or calling the police department at 570-275-5611.