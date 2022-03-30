MAHONING TWP. — Mahoning Township lost a public servant, a family man and a friend on Tuesday night.
Larry Robertson, who resigned as a township supervisor as of Tuesday, died late that night, township officials confirmed.
Though Robertson, who was in his early 70s, had been battling cancer for some time and resigned because of his failing health, his passing came sooner than expected, said Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and former Supervisor T.S. Scott.
Scott resigned as supervisor on March 14 to care for his ill wife, Karen, who is undergoing her fourth bout with cancer.
“It caught us all off guard, because it was so sudden,” Lynn said.
Supervisor John Whelan read from Robertson’s letter of resignation at Monday’s supervisors meeting.
“My health has deteriorated to the effect that I can no longer be an effective supervisor,” Whelan read.
Later, Whelan said, “We all consider Larry a friend. He was always the voice of moderation.”
Scott said Robertson and his wife, also named Karen, were like grandparents to Scott’s two boys when he moved in next door about 15 years ago.
“First and foremost, Larry was my friend for over 15 years,” Scott said. “He was my neighbor. He and his wife, Karen, were the first people I met when I moved into the house, when Karen (Scott’s wife) and I were first dating. Tenneson (Scott’s son) was 3 years old. They were pseudo-grandparents. They were like a second family.”
Scott said there was so much of Robertson’s character he wished he could replicate.
“Larry was no muss, no fuss, no drama,” he said. “He was a very reasonable, very commonsense individual.”
When Scott chaired the township planning commission, before he was a supervisor, he asked Robertson to join that board. He did and later became vice chairman. Later, as supervisors, when Scott, then vice chairman, had to curtail his responsibilities to help his wife, Robertson became supervisor vice chairman until his own health started to fail.
“He was a really great guy, a conscientious, kind, good guy to work with,” Lynn said. “He always thought problems out with the pros and cons. He will be missed. He really thought about the people of the township. He’s a close friend, very intelligent.”
He pointed out that Karen Robertson takes care of the garden in front of the municipal building. She planted the flowers and shrubbery there a few years ago with the help of volunteers.
Scott added that Robertson looked for ways to make improvements in the township, to further progress, without fanfare.
“Our world was a better place for his efforts, and the world could use more like him, especially now,” he said.
Scott said Robertson did not want a funeral, but his family will hold a private gathering later this year.
“They are going to request donations in his name to Geisinger Hospice and to MARC (Montour Area Recreation Commission),” he said.
Robertson and Scott, the township’s representatives on the MARC board, also recently stepped down from those positions. The township supervisors appointed Bill Byron on March 14 to replace Scott on MARC. They are looking for a replacement for Robertson on the board.
Friday is the deadline for letters of interest for those who want to replace Scott as supervisor. The board will vote on his replacement on April 11. Lynn said five residents applied to be a supervisor, as of Wednesday.
The supervisors had 30 days from Monday to replace Robertson.