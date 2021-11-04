DANVILLE — Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird overcame Tuesday night’s 92-vote deficit to take a 305-vote lead over challenger Byard Woodruff, following the tabulation of mail-in votes on Wednesday, making her the apparent winner of a second term.
According to the combination of Tuesday’s poll votes and the mail-ins, Bird, a Democrat, finished with 2,092 tallies, county solicitor Michael Dennehy said. The Republican Woodruff, a Danville Borough councilman, received a combined total of 1,787 votes, according to Dennehy.
County election workers also started counting write-in votes on Wednesday and were to continue today, but those should not affect the two candidates’ totals because they were on the ballot.
“I would say, at this point, those numbers are 99 percent good,” Dennehy said.
The election staff will conduct an official count on Friday.
After returns from all 15 voting precincts came in on Tuesday night, Woodruff, who represents the 3rd Ward, led Bird by a 1,532-1,440 margin.
Dennehy said on Tuesday night that 924 voters mailed in ballots, about 23 percent of the 3,034 votes cast at the polls.
Bird, of Mayberry Township, has worked in the treasurer’s office since 2011.
She said during her campaign that the last audit done by the state Auditor General’s Office showed nothing negative. She said she is determined to keep future audits with the same outcome.
Woodruff cited his finance experience in private industry and service in local government as qualifications for the higher office.
He has worked in the modular home industry for more than 35 years as a costing supervisor and assistant controller. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Penn State University and is a graduate of Danville Area High School.