DANVILLE — A display of Confederate flags at the July 17 Danville Quoits Tournament at Hess Recreation Area led to a complaint from a park visitor, the director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) told the MARC board this week.
Director Bob Stoudt said, though, there was nothing MARC could have done about that. It was an expression of free speech.
He said event participants displayed several variations of a Confederate flag. He noted it wasn’t a MARC event. He checked with the Marks and Dennehy law firm, he said, for advice.
“People have a First Amendment right to free speech,” Stoudt told the board during Monday’s meeting on Zoom. “We can’t control it.”
He said he also contacted Mahoning Township police in anticipation of a protest, which didn’t happen.
“Mahoning Township police helped come up with a plan in case there were protests,” Stoudt said.
He noted, though, MARC board member Heather Good resigned following the incident, but not directly because of it.
“She was upset by everybody being upset all the time because of incidents like this,” Stoudt said. “She got tired of it and resigned.”
Chili Challenge off tableOn a separate issue, Stoudt said he canceled the Chilli Challenge Adventure Triathlon scheduled for Oct. 2, after consulting with board Chairman Tyler Dombroski and Vice Chairman John Bulger. He said MARC will be short-staffed in coming weeks. He also expects there may be more COVID restrictions that would affect the event.
“I hoped to bring back the Chili Challenge scheduled for Oct. 2, but with the increase in COVID cases and people being off, I canceled,” Stoudt said.
He said, though, he only had spent $100 on it.