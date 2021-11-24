The Danville News
DANVILLE — More than expected hotel tax revenue and $47,000 in savings will give the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) a balanced budget in 2022.
MARC board members approved the budget on Monday evening.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said hotel tax revenues total $133,635, more than the $90,000 budgeted but less than pre-COVID anticipated funds of $160,000.
The 2022 budget’s expenses are estimated at $557,250, an amount $330 less than income. Stoudt said, though, the budget includes $47,500 in saved funds at the Community Giving Foundation.
MARC also renewed its boat concessionaire agreement with Dave Decoteau for a second year.
Stoudt said the proposed three-year agreement included the stipulation that if it did $10,000, it would be successful.
“It was closer to $11,000,” Stoudt said. “It is written into the agreement that we renew it for another year.”