ANTHONY TWP. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) this week moved closer to constructing a pump track for bicyclists at Hopewell Park.
The MARC board, meeting Monday night at the Montour Preserve visitors center and on Zoom, agreed to provide up to $30,950 for engineering services, more than the $30,000 Director Bob Stoudt originally requested. The approval, though, was preliminary, as the Montour County commissioners will have to become the applicant for the $125,000 grant the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) approved late last year. DCNR said MARC must own or lease the property, or the county would have to become the applicant for the project grant.
“DCNR will provide $125,000,” Stoudt said. “The biggest hangup is MARC does not own the land or have a lease, or the grant goes through Montour County. MARC must submit a letter willing to transfer the application. New applicant Montour County must be willing to be the applicant, and other easy steps.”
MARC agreed to transfer the grant to the county, providing the county agrees.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said in the past county officials would be more comfortable with applying for the grant than with a lease agreement. Commissioner Dan Hartman, a member of the MARC board, said on Monday he didn’t think it would be a problem for the county to put its name on the grant.
The MARC board approved an agreement with Brinkash & Associates, of Ashland, to do the engineering work for $20,000 and an agreement with Kleinfelder Inc., of Mechanicsburg, to provide ecological and geotechnical engineering services to determine if there are wetlands on the property, located along Route 11 in Mahoning Township.
Stoudt told the board that Kleinfelder would charge $5,000 if no wetlands are found on the site and $7,500 if they are found. With the geotechnical exploration and report, the cost would be as high at $10,950.
The grant, matched by local donations and other funds, will pay for construction of an asphalt paved pump track, as well as the renovation of existing parking areas, renovation of existing dirt jumps and pump track area, construction of new handicapped-accessible parking areas and access routes, construction of bicycle skills areas, stormwater management measures, site landscaping and project signage.
In other business at the meeting, the board re-elected Tyler Dombroski as chairman, Dr. John Bulger as vice chairman and treasurer, and Chris Johns as secretary.