The Danville News
MAHONING TWP. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Monday recognized the Mahoning Township Police Department as a community partner of the year.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt, MARC director, presented a plaque to Police Chief Fred Dyroff at the township supervisors meeting to recognize the department for its work in searching for missing persons and assisting at events at recreation areas in the township.
In other news, the supervisors amended the township vehicle and traffic code to include no parking on South Overlook Drive and its cul-de-sac.