WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) is bringing on two interns this summer.
The MARC board on Monday approved the internship for Julian Brehm, a Lock Haven University student who is a current intern. MARC Director Bob Stoudt asked to keep him on for the summer.
The board also approved Valentina Shevchenko, a Bloomsburg University student, as a summer intern.
They will work from May 23 to Aug. 15, up to 40 hours a week, at a stipend of $3,500 each.
"It's not money we had technically budgeted," Stoudt said. "It would save to have them to pay for the work rather than me doing the work."
The board also approved Stoudt's request to pay mileage at the federal reimbursement rate of 58.5 cents per mile to any of the seven employees and two interns.
"Some of our employees may not request reimbursement," Stoudt said. "I will not request reimbursement. It will probably have almost no impact on the budget. I’m the one who does 99 percent of the driving. (It would cost) a couple hundred dollars over the course of the year, if that."
— JOE SYLVESTER