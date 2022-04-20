The Danville News
DANVILLE — Montour County’s Master Gardener Suann Leighow is digging around for a few good organizations to help find participants for the Seed to Supper program.
The program helps food insecure residents learn how to grow some of their own food in the garden, Leighow told the Montour County commissioners last week.
Leighow is Penn State Extension master gardener coordinator for Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties.
According to the Extension, “Seed to Supper is a comprehensive beginning gardening program that provides novice, adult gardeners the tools they need to learn how to successfully grow a portion of their own food on a limited budget.”
The program also improves participants’ food literacy and connection to the community and supportive social networks.
Leighow told the commissioners that organizations such as the Gate House homeless shelter, the Danville Child Development Center and others could help steer participants to the free program.
Anyone interested in participating can contact Leighow at sll27@psu.edu.