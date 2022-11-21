The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation on Monday announced the fall 2022 grant amounts to nine recipients, totaling $6,500.
Harry Mathias Jr., a board member at the foundation, made the announcement. Mathis is the former acting superintendent at the Danville Area School District.
The Foundation, he said on Tuesday, was started in memory of his father, Harry Mathias Sr.
The board meets twice a year or more as needed, Mathias said. "The members brainstorm, then discuss possible community needs. I often times will reach out to organizations that we hear about, but may not know much about to inquiry about their mission and financial needs, then bring that to the board."
Three of the foundation's board members (Eileen Povish, Matt Burrows, and Mathias's mother, Helen) live in the community, which helps them learn about possible grantees.
"We do try to react to immediate needs such as providing gifts to fire or accident victims. We also have a website (www.mathiasfoundation.org) through which we hear about needs," Mathias said.
The Foundation announced on Monday that it will be providing grants as follows: $2,000 to the Exchange Swimming Pool (Northern Montour County Recreation Association); $1,000 to the Turbotville Lion's Club Christmas gift fund; $500 to the Watsontown Police Chief Carl Reed Christmas Fund; $500 to Neighbors Helping Neighbors; $250 to the Warrior Run Defender Trading Post; $250 to the Warrior Run Food Bank; and $1,000 to the Warrior Run High School Scholarship fund to fund three scholarships: a $500 scholarship for a graduating student studying education or entering the trades; and two $250 scholarships for the outstanding female and male leader in the graduation class.
Since the its inception in the fall of 2020, the foundation has awarded $24,000 in grants to needy organizations and people in the Warrior Run community.
The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and was formed in memory of the former Warrior Run teacher, coach and community leader to continue to support his vision of philanthropy and community support.