Merck & Co. has not hinted at its plans for the Cherokee Plant property once it closes a few years from now, but the head of the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce believes the property would be “highly marketable” as the home of another industry.
Bob Garrett, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer, said, though, speculation is premature at this point.
The plant, in Riverside, sits along the Susquehanna River on a 323-acre complex, 127 of those acres inside the fence line.
The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical manufacturer announced last week that it would begin to phase out the plant, Northumberland County’s ninth-largest employer, beginning in 2024. Merck said the move would impact 300 employees “with separations occurring in a phased approach over a number of years.”
“I’ve met the people myself,” Garrett said of Merck officials. “They have an environmental expert on site 24 hours a day because of what they do. They are very cautious. If there is a spill, they clean it up. The site should be highly marketable.”
He said that while there is no specific study that he knows of on Merck’s economic impact in the community, he said, “In general, manufacturing, particularly heavy manufacturing like they are, the impact is 1-7.”
That means that every $1 the company spends in the community on salaries and other expenses makes a $7 impact in the community.
Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of economic development council DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) that serves Montour, Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Columbia counties, said late last week that Merck reached out to DRIVE.
“We need to better understand the company’s plan not only for the employees but also the facility,” said Wakeman. “In providing a two-year timeline for winding down operations, Merck has time to evaluate and develop a strategy for the closure. Public partners such as Advance Central PA and CareerLink as well as DRIVE and others will work with the Merck team to provide an array of services to employees and the company.”
Garrett has said that the chamber would work to ensure that workers who choose not to stay with Merck or its affiliates will get the training and the opportunities that they need to fill any of the hundreds of openings in the region.
Merck said in its news release that it is committed to assisting and supporting employees and providing separation benefits. The plant’s employees also can apply for other positions within the company, with job transfers timed to ensure the continued operation of Cherokee.
Attempts to reach a Merck official this week for comment were unsuccessful.
“It is certainly disappointing to hear this announcement from a long-term area employer,” Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce President Fred Gaffney told The Daily Item last week. “As there have been operational changes at that facility in the past, we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for the plant to continue to be used in some capacity to retain or replace as many jobs as possible. The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will be glad to work with our partners in economic development to maintain the site’s economic value to the area.”
Riverside Mayor John LaMotte said he was sad to hear the news about Merck.
“It’s a sad thing to see a fixture in Riverside for 60-plus, 70 years leave, not to mention the 300 employees,” LaMotte said.
He added, though, “Merck will do right by their employees.”
He said Merck has always been good to its employees.
“I just hope they can weather the storm,” LaMotte said.
The plant started out as the Cherokee Ordnance Works, partially in what was then Gearhart Township and partially in Riverside in the early 1940s, operated by Heyden Chemical Company. While the plant closed soon after World War II, Merck Chemical Inc. of Rahway N.J., signed a long-term lease with the U.S. government in 1950. The lease included a commitment to buy the property after 15 years, according to a history of the plant by local historian Lynn Reichen. In the 1960s, the Merck plant employed approximately 900 workers.
In the early 2000s, Merck sold the plant to PRWT Services Inc., but in 2010, Merck bought back the plant after PRWT determined it could not meet the “challenging business environment in the pharmaceutical industry.”
In 2011, seven months after Merck bought back the plant it sold just a few years earlier, company officials announced plans to sell off one product line and outsource others by the end of 2013 in an attempt to cut costs. The Cherokee Plant’s 433 employees at the time were informed of the pending sale of its fermentation operations and decision to outsource the manufacturing of two products.
The number of employees decreased to the current total of about 300 by 2013, according to newspaper archives.