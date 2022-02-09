DANVILLE — Gavin McNaughton told Montour County President Judge Thomas James on Monday that he didn’t need help getting off of drugs.
His mother, from whom McNaughton took 30 1-milligram clonazepam pills last April, begged to differ.
“He needs help,” Tara DeWald told the judge. “I did not raise him to be this way. He needs a wakeup call.”
McNaughton, 20, of 1336 Pear Alley, Washingtonville, was before the judge because he had violated the terms of his Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD), a special probation program for first-time offenders, because he used drugs, prosecutors said. Those who complete the program can have their criminal record cleared.
James told McNaughton he didn’t believe he was clean.
“First of all, addicts lie,” the judge told him.
James said that as soon as McNaughton was honest with himself, he would begin to get better.
The ARD was withdrawn and McNaughton pleaded guilty to the April 9, 2021, theft. James ordered him to pay the costs of prosecution and a $200 fine, spend 12 months on probation, perform 40 hours of community service and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow its treatment recommendations, including random drug testing.
In other cases on Monday:
James sentenced Deanna Marie Kremer, 33, to 12 months of probation and ordered her to pay court costs and a $300 fine for stealing more than $1,300 in night deposits from BJ’s Ribs and Steakhouse in Danville when she worked there in November and December of 2020.
Kremer, who lived in Danville at the time, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced theft charge. She was accused of taking about $1,310 in night deposits that she was supposed to drop off at the bank after her shifts. She has repaid the money.
She also must perform 40 hours of community service. She can be released from court supervision in six months if she completes the requirements by then, the judge said.
Zachariah T. Szoke, 42, of 234 Gotschal Road, Danville, pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police — one of the counts a felony for fleeing at a high rate of speed — and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, last July 17 on Route 11 in Danville. He was admitted to the felony diversion program. If he completes the program, the felony charge will be dropped.
Nicholas Kaminski, 35, of Orangeville, admitted to DUI and recklessly endangering another person in connection with a one-vehicle crash in Derry Township on Sept. 27, 2019. He was driving with a blood alcohol content of .139 percent at the time, according to the charges. He will be sentenced following a records check.
Mariela Enid Galindo, 35, of 1030 Upper Mulberry St., Danville, was sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to pay court costs and a $300 fine plus perform 20 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to harassment. She originally was charged with neglect and abuse of a dependent person after she was accused of yelling and cursing at resident Ruth Campbell, 97, at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Mahoning Township, where Galindo was working at the time. If she completes the program requirements in three months, she can be released by the court at that time, James said.
Daniel Hughes, 55, of Millville, pleaded guilty to access device fraud for using the bank card of Ruth Kutz of Danville and running up $1,889 in expenses between last March 25 and April 5. Sentencing will follow a records check.
Justin Pegg, 24, of Bloomsburg and formerly of Danville, admitted to retail theft, defiant trespass, two receiving stolen property charges and marijuana possession, all from 2016. The retail theft occurred at Weis Markets in Danville on March 1 of that year when he took medication; the defiant trespass occurred on March 8, 2016 in Cooper Township, where he entered a home where he was not allowed. The receiving stolen property charges relate to his possession of a MacBook Pro May 6 taken from a vehicle at 313 Water St., Danville, and a Sirius XM Radio receiver May 25 taken from a vehicle at 117 Church St., Danville. Pegg also admitted to possessing marijuana on Bloom Street in Danville on Oct. 3 of 2016. He will be sentenced after a records check.
Grace Griffiths, 28, formerly of St. Clair, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia for possessing hypodermic needles on June 24, 2019, on Montour Street in Danville. James sentenced Griffiths to 12 months of probation and ordered her to pay the costs of prosecution and a $200 fine. She participated in the hearing via video feed from the Bucks County Prison, where she is jailed on unrelated charges.
Crystal Ann Topolski, 34, of 156 Horvath St., Elysburg, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, ordered to pay court costs and a $200 fine, perform 20 hours of community service and undergo a mental health evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations for assaulting registered nurse Sarah Boehnlein at Geisinger Medical Center on Feb. 7, 2021.
Ray Filipe Da Silva, 32, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm without a license and terroristic threats for threatening Jeremy Talanca while possessing a firearm at the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township on March 7, 2021. Da Silva, participating via video feed from the Cumberland County Prison, will be sentenced following a records check.
Jason White, 37, of 1287 Highland Ave., Sunbury, was sentenced to 12 months of probation, ordered to pay court costs and a $300 fine and perform 20 hours of community service after pleading guilty, via video from the Snyder County Prison, to marijuana possession on Jan. 20, 2021, on Bloom Road in Mahoning Township. James said White may be released from probation if he completes the requirements by then.
Scott Buckley, 38, of Danville, pleaded guilty from the Montour County Prison, via video, to theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief for taking food, keys and a cellphone belonging to Dale DeGreen and damaging the cellphone’s screen and cover last Aug. 21 on Montour Street in Danville. He also owes $369.98 in restitution. He will be sentenced after a records check.
Ernie Charles Davis, 41, of Bloomsburg, also entered a guilty plea to theft via video from the Montour County Prison for taking a pickup truck owned by Joseph Manning in Cooper Township on June 7, 2021. He owes $808.95 in restitution. He also will be sentenced following a records check.