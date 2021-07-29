“The grill is the summer equivalent of a fireplace; everyone gravitates to it.”
20 YEARS AGO (2001)
The East End Fire Company honored a pair of firefighters for outstanding service at the annual firemen’s picnic. Leslie Young received the “Firefighter of the Year 2000” award and Bob Fiegles received an award for his “40 Years of Service.”
Curtis Hendricks of Danville aced the par-three 10th Hole at Three Ponds Golf Course. Hendricks, 13, played golf with his grandfather Ken Rupp twice a week over the summer. His grandfather and Don Shobert were with him when he “hit a six iron to the 155-yard hole for his first career hole in one.”
According to the local newspaper, people would have to find another way to get around ‘Blizzard’s Run’ between Railroad and Spring Streets.
After examining the concrete bridge of steps, councilmen determined it in “horrendous shape and un-repairable.”
Know as the “Chicken Steps” to generations of Danville residents the bridge over ‘Blizzard’s Run’ would be shut down immediately by a unanimous vote by Danville Borough Council.
Borough Council also had a complaint in 1913 when residents became concerned that the steep wooden stairway bridge became a meeting place for lovers and young children were often seen walking upon the top of the sidewalls rather than using the steps.
The original wooden Chicken Steps, named due to finding chickens roosting there, were built as a shortcut for Bloom Street area residents to reach the Reading Railroad Station and the many mills on the east side of town. The members of council voted to post warning signs against these activities on the bridge.
40 YEARS AGO (1981)
Winners of the Washies Playground one-on-one basketball competition appeared in The Danville News. Dave Rogers was the top man in the 9-11-year-old division. Paul Walker was the champion of the 11-12 age group. Shawn Coleman topped all opponents in the 14-15 age bracket. Tom Brady was the “Best of Show” in the 17 and over category.
n
Monkey business was the order of the day for a group of Danville youngsters who held an SPCA Circus in the backyard of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Warntz of Schoolhouse Road.
Pictured in the local newspaper were: Eddie Marcheski, Lisa Warntz, Brenda McAllister, Lori Warntz, Jane Marcheski and Brenda Fryling performing acrobatics for spectators; puppet shows, nickel pitch and bean bag games were part of the event. All proceeds were donated to the Danville SPCA.
n
Milton 76 champions of the Danville Fast Pitch Softball League; were pictured in the local newspaper: Al Poweleit, Dennis VonBlohn, Al Willoughby, Terry Willoughby, Barry Endy, Rick Miller, Don Martz, Larry Pehowic, Don Zeigler, Jim Bush, Reynolds Scicchitano, Chuck Eyer and Blaine Madara and Chris Ranck.
n
Lewis Young, a Fireman of the Friendship Fire Company, was honored with a plaque for 65 years of active service in the company. Fire Chief Jack Reilly and Thomas Hummer, secretary of the fire company, presented the plaque to Mr. Young.
n
The First Baptist women’s softball team managed a 16-15 win over Sunbury Bible Church.
The Ladies gained the triumph in the last inning when they tied the score with the bases loaded and Barb Wands “ripped a clutch hit to score Sherry Foust with the winning tally.”
Jean Oberdorf and Lori DeLong provided “the defensive punch while Cindy Byer cracked three RBIs and Judy Killian went three for four at the plate.”
Pitcher Donna Thomas who relieved Lynn Bowen in the seventh inning was credited with the win.
60 YEARS AGO (1961)
Many Montour County area residents were seen on Mill Street taking advantage of the two-day side-walk sale.
A special event, “Dollars from Heaven,” 1,500 ping pong balls were dropped from an airplane over the Mill Street area. Two hundred were marked with the name of one of the participating stores and redeemable for a silver dollar.
n
Thirty-seven boy scouts and their leaders from the Columbia-Montour Council Boy Scouts of America were making a three-week trip that included Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The Danville boys were: Richard Snyder, Terry Lee Cromley, H. Ronald Snyder, John Becker, Thomas Benfer, Larry Smith, and Walter Thilly. Scout leaders on the trip were: John Becker, Marlin Hummel, William Davis, Michael Magliane, Fred and Jack Rovenolt.
n
PFC Thomas A. Girton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard A. Girton was pictured in the local newspaper receiving a U.S. Savings Bond from the Commanding General of USARERU Com Z for being selected as a “Soldier of the Month.” Girton, a 1960 graduate of DHS, enlisted in June of that year and completed eight weeks of basic training.
75 YEARS AGO (1946)
The 1946 Halloween Committee of the Washington Fire and Hose Company No. 2 presented the famous Central Pennsylvania Girls Band at the Front Street carnival lot.
The band with 50 female musicians of high caliber, entertained the crowd throughout the evening. Musical entertainment plus other activities were planned for the carnival week.
n
Approximately 250 children initiated the new open-hearth fireplace at the Ferry Street Playground with a Wiener roast. The children enjoyed a special program of games before the event and ate as many wieners as they comfortably could.
Sticks for roasting the wieners were furnished by Charles “Bub” Mausteller. Hayrides were also part of the day.
The peanut scramble winners were given soft drinks as prizes. They were Gloria Buckley, first with 25 peanuts, Mildred Cashner, second, 24, and Adda Jones, third, 23 .
Total attendance for the week was 1,225.
n
The excitement at the Ma-Ho-Tow Playground was a bicycle and tricycle parade. JoEllen Woods took first place in the tricycle with Kenny Weaver, second, Paula Fern, third and Parry Riley, fourth.
In the bicycle parade, Greg Wertman took first place honors with Wayne Baylor, second and Ann Montague, third.
In the big tricycle race, Kenny Weaver took top honors. Wayne Baylor won the bicycle race for boys under 10 years old while Jack Strausser won in the over ten division.
Sue Krum won the bicycle race for the girls. All prize winners received bicycle equipment.
In the afternoon action, Paul Coleman took top honors in six pins with Keith Whitenight, second and Dorothy Mordan, third. In Circle toss Jack Mertz won top place while Kenny Weaver was first in the X-line toss with Jack Mertz, second and Laura Weaver, third.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column publishes weekly in The Danville News