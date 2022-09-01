“New month, new day, new date, new chapter, new page, new wishes. Welcome September.”
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Danville Area High School senior Meagan Trevino and members of the varsity cheerleading squad placed orange and purple ribbons onto the railing of the Danville-Riverside bridge.
Some mothers of Danville football players, including Cheryl Reichard, Kathy Rose and Becky Perruquet, joined the cheerleaders in the annual event. Cheryl’s son, Tyler Reichard, was a receiver on the team. Kathy’s son, Pat, and Becky’s son, Scott, were both quarterbacks on the team.
Montour County Commissioners Harold Hurst, Bernie Swank and Tom Herman were pictured in the newspaper saying goodbye to maintenance man Bill Shalongo, 63, who was retiring and planned on spending his spare time hunting and fishing.
The courthouse was unusually crowded with workers from throughout the county saying goodbye to their beloved maintenance man.
“I am going to miss these people,” he said as he was being hugged by fellow employees. I made some great friends here.”
Holly Brandon, the county chief clerk who lived next door to Shalongo, said, “He’ll be missed by all who knew him.”
Esther Cotner, of Washingtonville, who was active in local politics for more than half a century, also offered her resignation as borough secretary and treasurer.
Cotner, a native of Montour County, Cotner began her career as a legal secretary for local attorney George Wagner after she graduated from high school and said she felt she received a college education while working for him.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Kevin M. Venarchick, a 1978 DHS graduate, was named Airman of the Month by the U.S. Air Force.
Venarchick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul A. Venarchick, Riverside, was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, TX.
To be chosen for the honor, airmen must have knowledge of military history, policies and regulations. He was attending technical school for missile training.
The seniors on the Danville High School football squad were: Brian Metzger, Gary Bordner, Jack Shoop, Brian Rishel, Chuck Fausnaught, Wes Zeigenfuse, Ollie Wagner, Shane Coughlin, Barry Earlston, Darren Reibsome and Gregg Campbell. Ollie Wagner and Gregg Campbell were selected as captains for the 1982 football season. The Ironmen opened their season on Sept. 3.
The tennis court at Washies Playground was officially opened after being resurfaced with money donated by the Danville Area United Way.
Officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Don Johns, of the United Way; Burt Reese, head tennis coach at Bloomsburg State College; Whitey McCloskey, playground director; Bonnie Rose, Danville High School’s tennis team member and Jan Burns, Danville tennis coach.
Brady’s Funeral Home won over Brady’s Ladies 16-14, in the playoffs for the title of the Danville Women’s Slow Pitch League.
Top hitters for the funeral home were: Sue Hood with one triple, two doubles and a single followed by Sue Hoffman with one triple and two singles and Elva Eckrote with two doubles and a single.
Hood was named Most Valuable Player. Top hitters for the ladies were: June Steiner with two home runs and two singles; Vicki Hummer with one home run and three singles and Sally Shrawder with one triple and two singles.
Brady Funeral Home team members were: Chris Bickhart, Sue Royler, Mimi Moser, Kathy Sterner, Sue Hoffman, Sue Hood, Sandy Brady, Marie Ale, Linda Vleck, Pat Merrell, Lisa Mertz, Joette Litz and Elva Eckrote, Wendy Roup, Luanne Snyder and Mick Ohara. Frank Brent was the coach.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Sports Whirl-Area football fans were sending out the word to watch the football future of the University of Buffalo. Three ex-Ironmen gridders would bolster the ranks of the New York “Staters.”
Heading the local delegation back to school was Dick Hort, captain of this year’s Buffalo squad and reportedly one of the finest centers in the East.
Accompanying Hort were half-back Jim Ryan, defensive half- back and newcomer Fred Geringer.
Ten children participated in a horseshoe contest at Sunnybrook Playground. The winners were: Mike Lutz, Mary Knauer, Nancy Shobert, Libby Roney and Patty Wilt.
Twenty children were chosen by captains, Libby Roney and Patty Wilt, for relays; hand out, egg and spoon, and potato jump.
Holligan Team I, coached by Libby Roney, were the champs.
Merit Day was also celebrated. Winners in their age groups were: Boys 6-10, Don Lutz; 11-15 Gary Tanner and Mike Lutz. Girls 3-5, Kathy Wilt, Patty McKenna; 6-10 Patty Wilt, Karen Knauer and Linda Wilt; 11-15 Mary Knauer, Libby Roney and Nancy Shobert. All were treated at the concession stand.
At the Washies Playground those taking part in the Amateur Show were: Kay Bloskey, Susan Warfield, Gail Warntz, Wendy Warfield, Cindy Bloskey, John Wertman, Vicki Lewis, Allen Lynn, Janet Harrison, Mary Ann Harrison, Ricky Rogers and Kenny Shultz. All of the participants were treated to a popsicle.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Another step in providing proper police protection for Danville was the purchase of a police car, a 1947 Ford four-door sedan with an eight-cylinder motor purchased from Lawrence-Horton Motor Co. The car arrived equipped with only a defroster and heater.
The exterior was tan and the outside of both front doors were printed, “Danville Police Department” in black letters and was thoroughly equipped to provide proper protection for the officer driving to the person in the rear seat.
All necessities for policemen, night sticks under the front seat and tear gas, tickets and other items were in the glove compartment. A steel screen crossed between front and back seats and handles were removed from the inside of back doors.
Another advancement to enhance lives of residents of Danville was a new fire alarm system, the Diaphone Horn, which received its first official alarm test over the system that was installed to replace the present steam whistle.
The purpose of the test was to compare the present steam whistle with the new horn, which was a completely different type of signal and was located at City Hall.
The old system, at the water works, was sounded first and then the new horn which give an entirely different tone. The new fire code consisted of two sets of numbers, first number indicated the general location; three for special alarms, four for an out of town alarm and six for fires within the borough.
After a pause, the second set of number started to indicate location within that area, i.e., the signal 6-3 indicating within the borough in third ward. There was also 3-1 for a fire drill, 3-2 for the Washies Rescue Squad and a 3-3 for flood or other emergencies.
Upon the sounding of this signal, the fire companies would assemble at the courthouse for instructions. There were also signals with a four for outside city limits and separate signals for the state and Geisinger hospitals, Cherokee Ordnance Plant and the Montour County Home.
Chief Burgess Harry E. Trumbower celebrated his 84th birthday by sounding both whistles for the test. Most of the borough employees were also present. The test, based on ear reception, received a divided opinion.
Pennsylvania once again led all other states in ice cream productions. Keystone State ice cream manufactures set an all-time record production last year of 78,005,000 gallons nearly 24,000,000, more than in any previous year. It was recorded as sufficient to provide 7.8 gallons for every man, women and child in the state.
Sapphire is the September birthstone and Forget-me-not, September birth flower.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.