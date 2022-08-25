“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.”
— Aesop, a Greek fabulist and storyteller.
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
As reported in The Danville News, “The final score was unimportant because none was kept. Yet there were no losers, only winners, when the Challenger Division teams from Danville and Williamsport walked off the field at Lamade Stadium.”
This was baseball in its purest form, where the players not only “rooted” for their home team but cheered when the opposition got a hit. This was their very own Little League World Series championship adding to their memories associated with being on the field where individual LLWS medals for the players were given to both teams.
“I think the Challenger Division is the best thing that happened to baseball in a long, long, time” said Greg Molter, of Danville, who was there to watch his two granddaughters, Heather and Amanda.
The Challenger Division of Little League began in 1989. Children ages 5 through 18, along with those still in high school, could participate in the program. The teams’ schedules were determined by the players’ size and playing ability.
The Danville players that went up against Williamsport were members of both the Hunter’s Tastee Freeze and Restaurant and McWilliams Pharmacy teams of Danville. Players were: Matt Reibsome, Caitlyn Nash, Sara Pastusak, Jon Shoop, Danella Brandt, Sean Kile, Ben McCaffery, Mike Kerr Jr., Courtney Shultz, Ryan Stimer, Shelly Woodruff, Seth Ridgway, Alec Herman, Heather Barnhart, Nicole Crowley, Amanda Barnhart, Caitlyn Mattern, and Cherako Martian.
n
Twelve teams each would have the opportunity to play a combined team of Montour County Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel for one hour in the Softball-a-Thon sponsored by the William McKenna Memorial Field House project.
The first team, the Montour County’s finest in police, fire and emergency personnel, to take the field, started at noon against The Danville News/The Daily Item team. The final game ended at 11 p.m. with the GMC E.R. “Fatal Arrhythmias.”
The Danville News won 17-0. The event raised $2,000.
Some team names: Boro Boys, Dunkin Devils, Loose Cannons and Fatal Arrythmias.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
A big seven-run first inning carried Voelcker’s women’s softball team to a 10-4 victory over Durdach Brothers and the Inter-city Women’s Softball League championship. Both teams had tied for first place during the regular season play with 10-2 records and played a one-game playoff for the title.
Jodi Mensch led the local Women’s 14 “hit-attack” with four singles. June Steiner collected three hits. Tammi Long came off the bench to chip in with three. Voelcker was also aided by 14 walks issued by losing pitcher Wolfe and Jan Gorden. Steiner went the route to pick up the win for the championship allowing six hits and zero walks.
n
Jack Wintersteen, Danville, was to be honored for donating 12 gallons of blood at the annual dinner meeting of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Regional Blood Center of the American Red Cross along with 12 other donors from throughout the region. The blood center located in Wilkes-Barre served a 21-county area of northeastern Pennsylvania.
n
Future cheerleaders Patti Farrell, Heidi Erb, Anna Swartz, Chrissy Slusser and Audrey Pursel were pictured in the local newspaper showing off the skills they learned at a clinic conducted by DHS cheerleaders.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Many local residents, turned out to help make the dedication of the Gus Kooher Memorial a huge success.
The playground staff thanked Mayor Francis P. Rooney, the Danville Boys and Girls Band, Washies Fire Company truck and children of the playground who participated in the parade along with the many members of the Kooher family for being present at the ceremony.
The American Legion Post 40 color guard conducted the flag-raising ceremony. Mrs. Gus Kooher cut the ribbon opening the memorial service.
Al Barrett, playground assistant director, was master of ceremonies.
(Services to honor Gus Kooher, deceased, father of Washies Playground, were again conducted at his memorial at the entrance to the playground in 1982. Four generations of the Kooher family were present for the special program. — Sis)
n
Walter I. Buchert Jr., son of Dr. and Mrs. Walter I. Buchert Sr., enlisted in the Naval Reserve and was serving with surface division 4-39(M) USN&MCRTC, Williamsport.
Buchert held the rank of Seaman Recruit and was administered the oath of enlistment by the USNR Commanding Officer of the unit. The new reservist was a graduate of DHS and Mercerburg Academy. He graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in math.
n
Forty-two DHS gridders departed Danville for a week of training at the football camp at the Union County Sportsmen’s Club at Camp Weikert.
Coach Jay Livziey said conditioning coordination and play precision would be stressed at the daily sessions. Seniors making the trip included Robert Blee, Larry Blosky, Ken Bills, Gary Leadbetter, George Litterer, Robert Marks, Allen McCracken, Joseph Nied, Dave Reedy, Paul Scisley, Harold Shepperson and Charlie Steininger.
Juniors included Dick Blosky, Jack Curry, Ernie Concini, Joe Gerst, Larry Hawk, Henry Hullihen, Tom Little, John McCormick, John Moyer, Ken Shepperson, Tim Shepperson, Terry Snyder, Harry VanSickle, Ollie Wagner, Greg Williams and Michael Young.
Sophomores: Ethan Beaver, Charles Dietrich, Larry Driscoll, Michael Fox, James Haas, Pete Hubicki, Bob Linn, Terry Megargel, Francie Moyer, John Oberdorf, Bill Ryan, Carlton Seitz, Louis VanGilder and John Wagner.
Livziey’s assistant coaches at camp were Bernie Zaboroski, Bill Elder and Gene Snyder.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
Clarence S. Fry, proprietor of an appliance and sports equipment store, purchased the Straub Building at 337 Mill St. from Frank Straub, veteran pharmacist and drug store retired owner.
Mr. Fry purchased the entire building and planned to move his store from its present location at 238 Mill owned by the Danville Moose Lodge to the Straub premises. Also planned on occupying the apartment over the store room.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.