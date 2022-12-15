“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.”
— Dr. Seuss
20 YEARS AGO (2002)
Girl Scouts Nicolette Remick, 9, Jaclin Hoffman, 9, Rebecca Lindenberger, 9, Kallie Hartman,10, Bethany Gilson, 9, and Allyson Frey, 9, all from Liberty-Valley Troop No. 1332, were pictured in the local newspaper as they sang “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” while placing gifts under the Community Christmas Tree.
Gina, 9, her mom, Louise and Michael Colella, 6, were pictured in the local newspaper with donations that were to be sent to children in Kosovo; with the help of the staff at Lutz Preschool, on Oak Street, which organized the event.
Students and parents brought in money, blankets, clothing, pencils and crayons. LTC (P) Samuel Colella was stationed in Kosovo for six months and had written his family describing the plight of Kosovo children.
Brett Beaver, 5, was pictured in the local newspaper getting a helping hand up the last section of a hill, from his father, Randy, as his sister, Taryn, 8, and the family dog, Bally. watched. The family spent an afternoon sledding at the knoll on the Danville State Hospital grounds.
(The knoll was a favorite sledding area for those of all ages for many years. — Sis)
Tiffany Pursel, Danville, won the U-14 Region II Elks Soccer Shoot in Toms River, N.J. Pursel beat state champions from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Pursel’s scores would be reviewed by the national director for the Elks Soccer Shoot, who would compare the scores and announce the national winner.
40 YEARS AGO (1982)
Danville High School students Laura Little and Elizabeth Ackley took top honors in District Chorus competition.
Little, 17, was involved in drama and chorus and attended the District 8 Choral Festival in her sophomore and junior years.
Ackley, 17, was also active in drama club and chorus.
Mary Dent, publicity chairman, and Louise McCormick, president of the Geisinger Medical Center auxiliary, were in a newspaper photo displaying an afghan won by Robert Fleck, Danville RD7, following a drawing at the auxiliary’s Christmas Craft show held at Geisinger.
Barry Seidel was in a local newspaper photo awarding local runner Dr. Dave Brill the gold medal for placing first in the 40-49 age men’s group in the Jingle Bell Jaunt.
Dave Levandowski, crossing the finish line at the Fred W. Diehl School, was the second overall finisher in the holiday event.
Runners, 160, entered from many localities throughout the state. Some of the locals included: Kaye Woodruff, Angie Voelcker, Billie Jo Pursel, Mark Keller, Eileen Gallagher, Barb Boyer, Martha Cole, the only women in the 50 and over age group, and Sandy O’Rourke.
Danville’s eighth and ninth grade basketball squads posted their second victories of the season against Milton. Three Danville ninth-graders lead the team with double figures to the 55-37 victory.
Chris Coleman led the attack with 15 points followed by Chris Hort with 12 and Jim Wentworth with 10.
Bob Mordan led the scoring attack for Danville eighth-graders with 6 points, Bryan James and George Hans had five markers. Eleven different players scored for the junior Ironmen in a 38-6 win. George Cera was credited with playing a fine floor game and running the offense.
Coach Mark Gatski was pleased with his players on both teams’ performances.
60 YEARS AGO (1962)
Santa Claus appeared at the annual Thompson Ramo Wooldridge (TRW) Christmas party at the Danville Junior High School to thrill hundreds of youngsters and parents at the party, which featured the presentation of gifts and variety shows. The auditorium was jammed three times.
Close to 2,000 TRW men and women and their families were present. J.E. Smith, works manager, welcomed families, saying, “It was a way for TRW to thank employees and their families for their fine efforts through the years.”
Acts competing for childrens’ attention included Cimse’s Trained Collies, Happy Days, a member of Captain Kangaroo’s TV show, Niveli, the magicians and Bobby Raye, accordionist and Duffy the Cop. Bob Albright and his orchestra provided the musical accompaniment for the show.
Jay Livziey, head coach of the Danville Ironmen football team, presented most valuable player awards at ceremonies during the Ironmen basketball game. Ken Bills and Bob Marks were selected for the honors. Presentations were made on the basis of performance for the entire season.
Marks, fullback on the Danville Ironmen undefeated football team, was named to the 1962 Pennsylvania All-State Scholastic Third Team by the Associated Press. Ken Bills, halfback, and Ken Shepperson, end, received honorable mention. Marks was the only player from the area named to either of the first three teams.
Jack Curry, Joe Nied and Joe Gerst, of Danville, gained district honorable mention from the Wire Service.
C.W. Reichen was re-elected fire chief for Danville Borough for 1963. Reichen’s re-election, recommended by the Firemen’s Executive Board was approved by the Danville Borough Council. His assistant chiefs for the new term included George K. Livziey, first assistant, John Pegg, second assistant, Harold Lehman, third assistant, and Walter Shultz, fourth assistant chiefs. All were sworn in by Mayor Francis P. Rooney.
A beautiful mosaic-type Christmas scene greeted visitors as they entered the Danville Junior High School. The scene, in the vestibule of the building, depicted the birth of Christ. The picture was constructed by Mrs. Eva McCall’s JHS art classes and composed of small bits of colored paper cut and trimmed to form the picture.
75 YEARS AGO (1947)
The war record of South Side Chemical Company members who served in the recent conflict would be permanently etched in memory when two plaques were dedicated with a special ceremony by the firemen of Riverside.
The Rev. James J. Turner was in charge of the event and would deliver the dedication speech while Col. A. L. Wintersteen, chairman of the Danville War Memorial Committee, would address the group.
The plaques were placed on permanent outdoor standards next to the fire house. One was dedicated to the memory of the company’s members who died while in service; a gold star would be placed after the names of Francis Raebuck and Allen McCracken. The other plaque was for thirty other members, who served during the recent war. The plaques were dedicated just 6 years to the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Approximately 1,000 children enjoyed a visit from Santa Claus and a movie at the Capitol Theatre under the sponsorship of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge.
Following the movie, the kids were surprised to find Santa Claus in the lobby of the theatre. Santa gave a gift to each one consisting of candy, nuts, fruit and other gifts in keeping with Christmas.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.