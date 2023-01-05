The North Branch of the Susquehanna River is one of four nominees in the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year contest. Voting has started and will be open until 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Voting and details are available at the websites for the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, pawatersheds.org, and the state Department of Conservation and National Resources, dcnr.pa.gov.
The Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek, Schuylkill River, along with the North Branch of the Susquehanna River, are nominees for the contest.
I am hoping that many who read this information will take time to vote for our historic North Branch of the Susquehanna River as The River of the Year for 2023.
— Sis
THE MIGHTY SUSQUEHANNA RIVER
“And when I asked the name of the river from the brakeman, and heard that it was called the Susquehanna, the beauty of the name seemed to be part and parcel of the beauty of the land.
“That was the name as no other could be for that shining river and desirable Valley.”
— Robert Louis Stevenson in 1879 as he was traveling on a train along the Susquehanna River.
To begin I will present some facts about this river that passes Danville at different areas every second of every day.
The Susquehanna, as we know, is shaped like a Y with a West Branch and a North Branch and the main stem flowing from that union at Northumberland to the Chesapeake Bay. Today’s info is about the North Branch, one of the nominees for the 2023 River of the Year contest.
The North Branch begins at Otsego Lake, Cooperstown, N.Y., flowing into Pennsylvania and back to New York to pass Binghamton before re-entering Pennsylvania to continue its 324 mile trip to the West Branch. Along the way it meanders past many towns before reaching that destination. There are many creeks along the way that contribute to the water flow.
The Susquehanna geologically is ancient, often regarded as the oldest or second oldest major systems in the world; far older than the mountain ridges through which it turns.
Many areas depend on the Susquehanna for their drinking water; Danville among them; the borough’s Water Treatment plant serves over 2,000 residential. It also has connections to commercial industries, institutions and bulk water customers and uses an average of more than 1.62 million gallons a day.
Rafting was a business within the first decade of our existences as a nation. Cargo was mostly grain and lumber, Pennsylvania’s white pine was in great demand. The business grew for 60 or 70 years then slackened and ceased around 1890, after which the sight of a raft or ark and the sound of melodic tunes of fiddles, banjos or ballad singers coming off the river became a fond memory.
According to a newspaper article in June of 1833: “3,480 rafts and 2,680 arks passed Danville in a six day period. The Susquehanna River was a superhighway. The town hotels along the river were crowded during the rafting season.”
The 1828, 1846 and 1875 covered bridges were lost in floods as was the 1904 bridge, which was replaced with the first metal bridge in 1905. That bridge was dismantled for the present bridge built in 2000; the fifth bridge to cross the Susquehanna at Danville.
Before the bridges, a ferry was built by Captain Jacob Gearhart, a Revolutionary War veteran. Gearhart was with George Washington at the crossing of the Delaware for the attack on Trenton on Christmas Eve, 1776.
In 1828 there was a groundbreaking for the historic North Branch canal that ran 169 miles with 43 locks, one in Montour County, along the North Branch of the Susquehanna River. It was part of a large transportation network including Pennsylvania’s Main Line of Public Works.
In 1831, the canal boat Danville, with Captain Gaskins, left the docks of Colt and Donaldson, loaded with wheat and whiskey. It took 3 weeks to reach Philadelphia. The river provided water for the canal until its closing in 1901.
The Susquehanna was the habitat of many species of fish. The eels were in great demand; around 3 tons taken in 10 days. V-shaped eel dams can still be seen when the water is low on both sides of the Danville river bridge. There were 8 fisheries for the abundant shad from Northumberland to Danville in the early years. Wild ducks were plentiful.
The Susquehanna River froze in the winter and provided recreation, transportation, ice for skating, and cutting ice became a business for town entrepreneurs. The scenes along the river were active, especially on Sunday, when ice was cut by local residents to make a special treat, ice cream.
Coal was another source of income, for those who dredged it from the river bed. Dredging coal began in Danville about 1890 when Emile LeDuc built the first local coal dredger and named it the “City of Paris.” He was the first of the 10-12 local members of the “Hard Coal Navy” to crawl up and down the river looking for the right spot to start the process.
There were churches that held baptism ceremonies on the river. Others washed their cars at the river. Quoits were played along the river bank at Montgomery Park by business men at lunch time and hymn sings, raising their voices to “Shall We Gather at the River.”
A Boy Scout camp was along the river on the south side of town at one time and also an active Boat Club held annual regattas in that same area for many years.
Elephant Rock, which is located a little south of the bridge in the river, has names carved on it from as early as 1800. Memorial Day is a special day on the river bridge as a ceremony is held recognizing veterans that served when dropping flowers in the river.
There are beautiful parks along the river in Danville; Zamboni Park, to enjoy the beautiful plantings; Riverfront Park has picnic tables and Montgomery Park where you can sit on one of the many benches watching the “River of Dreams,” this historic river, continue its journey and allow your mind to drift to dreams of your own; remembering the old saying that, “You can never step in the same river twice” meaning it is not possible to repeat past experiences, as time changes all things.
Montgomery Park has a three-block-long pavement along the river bank with benches along the way. A visit there offers you a time to enjoy those walking, running, pushing baby carriages, couples holding hands or mothers sitting on the grassy bank with toddlers.
The scenery is endless. Many times you will find animal lovers walking their dogs, or the cat that lives in the neighborhood and is always lying on one of the benches, those bicycling, photographers, men standing in the river fishing, or boats passing on the water. Birdwatchers may spot an eagle above the river while others may wonder about the majestic view of Blue Hill across the river, known as Mnemoloton by the Native Americans that traveled over it on the Catawissa Path. Some may sit on one of the benches as the sun goes down, reflecting on this historic ever-changing river. I stop by Montgomery Park a few times a week to enjoy this amazing river.
TO THE QUEEN OF RIVERS
“Let others sing in grander tones the charms of old world rivers, upon whose banks the stockdove moans and wind-shook Aspen quivers. Let native bard string choicest bay for Hudson or Savannah I sing the queen of waterways, the lovely Susquehanna.”
— Alfred E. Hostelley, of Danville, excerpted from “Songs of the Susquehanna,” published in 1901
Remember its fascinating past, always be vigilant to protect its future.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.