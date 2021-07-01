DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Charged. Brandon Mark Hendricks, 39, of 415 Klondike Road, Danville, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and careless driving in the Super 8 motel parking lot, 35 Sheraton Road, May 7 at 9:51 a.m. Police said Hendricks was “doing donuts” with his pickup truck.
Charged. Margarita Maldonado, 29, of Harrisburg, by state police at Milton with simple assault and harassment for allegedly punching, scratching and pulling the hair of Angela Pieruccini June 14 at about 8:50 p.m. on Kirkbride Drive on the Danville State Hospital grounds, Mahoning Township. Both women are patients, according to the criminal complaint.
Charged. Christian Avery Epps, 34, of 1266 Bloom Road, Mahoning Township, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving on June 18 at 8:51 p.m. at 132 Old Valley School Road, Valley Township. Police said a witness reported Epps was parked in the McDonald’s parking lot, hanging out of the open driver’s side door and appearing to be passed out.
Charged. Johnathon F. Steckley, 37, of Mount Carmel, by Mahoning Township police with aggravated and simple assault and harassment June 20 at 10:52 p.m. in Geisinger Medical Center Emergency Department. Police say Steckley punched Mount Carmel Police Officer Tyler Herbster in the face multiple times, kicked Officer Evan Freiler, also of Mount Carmel police, in the groin after striking him in the chest with an elbow, struck Geisinger Security Officer Eugene Bowersox in the face and bit Geisinger Security Officer Michael Findura on the right arm. Steckley committed to Montour County Prison on $25,000 unsecured bail. Preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Charged. Kelsey Marie Boudman, 19, of Rupert, by Mahoning Township police with intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana for possessing a chunk of marijuana wax weighing approximately 5.76 grams June 16 at 9:13 a.m. at Bloom Road and Meadow Avenue.