DANVILLE — William W. Wilt III, who presently serves as deputy sheriff at the Montour County Sheriff's office, announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday his intention to seek election to the office of Magisterial District Judge (26-3-04). The position is vacant after District Judge Marvin Shrawder retired on Jan. 1.
"This is something I've talked about for years," Wilt said in his announcement. "I'm very excited, and admittedly nervous. that the opportunity is being presented."
Wilt congratulated Shrawder "on a 25-year career on the bench. Congratulations on your well deserved retirement. I'm proud to call you a friend."
Wilt has worked for 35 years in criminal justice. He's worked as a correctional officer at United States Penitentiary Lewisburg; police officer (detective/sergeant) at Danville Borough Police Department; warden of the Montour County Prison; and now as deputy sheriff under Sheriff Clair Heath.
"Based on my past experiences, I have the ability to be fair-minded and impartial," he said. "I would enlist common sense when rendering decisions while allowing people to air their grievances in the proper forum."
He said oetitions will be circulated in February to have his name placed on the ballot for the Primary Election on May 16.
"I appreciate this opportunity and welcome your support, advice and criticism," he said.