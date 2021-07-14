DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners are applying for more than $60,000 in state funding to provide frozen meals, homemaker services, transportation, after-hours care and other services for lower income residents, or if someone needs emergency shelter or rental assistance for a month.
The grants of $50,000 and $10,812 from the Human Services Development Fund (HSDF) are part of the county’s 2021-2022 Human Services Plan, which the commissioners approved on Tuesday.
County Human Services Director Greg Molter said the Gate House, the only shelter for the homeless in the county, receives $10,000 from the HSDF every year.
Block grant requests
Also at the meeting, Kristin McLaughlin, a senior program analyst with the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), told the commissioners there were three applicants for federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. One, from Cooper Township for reconstruction of Wagner Drive, did not meet the low-to-moderate-income requirements for that area.
The other applicants were the Thomas Beaver Free Library, in Danville, to make it more handicapped-accessible (the elevator doesn’t go to the half second floor), and the county food pantry.
McLaughlin said the food pantry, located in the county administration building, is not accessible after hours; does not have a ramp, just stairs; has a freezer that needs new components, and has no bay door to unload items from delivery trucks.
The county received a CDBG allocation of $220,511. A final hearing on how to use the funds is slated for Sept. 14.
The commissioners also accepted the low bid of $24,500 from Robert Gusick Demolition and Hauling, Shamokin, for demolition of three homes — 23 and 29 Mill Road and 75 Strawberry Ridge Road — in the flood zone of Derry Township.
The county received five bids, the highest — $60,250 — from AR Popple, of Laflin, Luzerne County.
The county bought out the properties using Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds that come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) via the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), said Geralee Zeigler, a program analyst with SEDA-COG. The area was damaged during flooding in 2018.
Zeigler said the low bid was much lower than the $53,700 in funds available for demolition and $6,300 for site restoration. She said the Gusick bid covers demolition and site restoration.
She did not have the amount spent on the purchase of the properties but said the homeowners were paid fair market value, minus any flood insurance funds they received but did not use to restore the properties.
In other business, the commissioners accepted the resignation of James Shutt from the Geisinger Authority and replaced him with Brian Wiktor. Shutt served on the authority for more than 43 years and was chairman for more than 25 years, county solicitor Robert Marks noted.
The commissioners also appointed Beth Mingle as a clerk in the district judge office, effective July 12, at $19,500 year, as set by the county salary board in January. She replaces Valerie Anderson, who is resigning effective July 23.