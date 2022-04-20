DANVILLE — The conditional use hearing for the Montour Solar One project will continue today and Friday.
Today’s session is scheduled to go from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while on Friday, the hearing is slated to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The sessions before the Montour County commissioners are a continuation of the hearing held April 5 and 6 on objections filed by Anthony Township residents Stephen and Renee Goocey, of 104 Preserve Road, whose home is across the road from the solar project. Environmental attorney William Cluck, of Harrisburg, is representing the couple.
The commissioners will decide whether the project meets the requirements of a conditional use of the land.
Talen Energy, owner of the coal-fired Montour power plant near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group, a renewable energy company, formed Montour Solar One to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately 310 of those acres in Anthony Township — that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The hearing was related only to the Anthony Township portion of the project. The township is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission.
The partnership has indicated it plans to seek a waiver to a requirement that it provide a complete buffer to block its solar panels from view.
Chris Wilson, the landscape architectural analyst who designed the vegetative buffer around the project, testified via video feed on April 6 that Montour Solar One planned to seek a waiver for the Goocey property. He said that because of the property’s elevation, the buffer to completely block the couple’s view of the solar panels would require trees up to 80 feet high.
Attorney Michael Klein, of Harrisburg, who is representing the energy partnership in the hearing, also had said Montour Solar One would seek the waiver.
Wilson, of Kimley-Horn, a Warrenville, Ohio, engineering and planning firm, said a vegetative buffer would be placed in areas where the solar panels are visible from public roads and residences. He said, though, that because of the setback and elevation of the Goocey’s property, “We do not find a feasible solution to screening.”
The county ordinance regulating solar fields requires a fully screened facility within 36 months.
The commissioners in September approved the ordinance regulating solar projects due to Montour Solar One’s proposed project. Residents have opposed the project, saying the solar farm would impede their view, harm the environment or reduce valuable farmland.
The hearing is being held in the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St., Danville.