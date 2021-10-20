DANVILLE — Montour County Treasurer Norma Bird said she and her staff have maintained a continuity of complete service to county residents during the past four years.
Bird, a Democrat, is seeking a second term as treasurer but has worked in the treasurer’s office since 2011.
She is a facing a challenge on Nov. 2 from Republican Byard Woodruff, currently a Danville Borough councilman.
Woodruff has cited his finance experience in private industry and service in local government as qualifications for the higher office.
Bird said during her campaign that the last audit done by the state Auditor General’s Office showed nothing negative. She said she is determined to keep future audits with the same outcome.
“Maintaining and balancing the accounts for the county is a priority,” she said. “I will strive to keep up to date in the areas that this office entails.”
She is a lifelong resident of Mayberry Township.
Woodruff, who represent’s Danville’s 3rd Ward, said, “I have enjoyed serving in local government, find it very rewarding and would like to contribute more to our community.”
He has worked in the modular home industry for more than 35 years as a costing supervisor and assistant controller. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Penn State University and is a graduate of Danville Area High School.
Woodruff lives in Danville with his wife, Theresa, and son Patrick. He said he also has three adult stepchildren and three grandsons.