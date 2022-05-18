DANVILLE — The race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate still was too close to call in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
In Montour County, it was clear on Tuesday night who the local favorite was among Republicans.
David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who grew up in Bloomsburg, led celebrity physician Dr. Mehmet Oz by a nearly 2-1 margin.
With Election Day and absentee votes counted by Wednesday afternoon, McCormick tallied 1,156 votes in the county, 134 of those absentees, or about 43 percent of the vote. Oz received 669 votes, including 76 absentees, for just under 25 percent of the vote from the county’s 15 precincts. Seven candidates were on the ballot. The next closest was Kathy Barnette with 535 votes, 50 of those absentees, for about 20 percent of the vote.
Statewide, McCormick and Oz were essentially tied, according to The Associated Press. Oz led McCormick by 1,723 votes on Wednesday, out of more than 1.3 million votes counted, the AP reported. Tens of thousands of votes remained to be counted, including at least 22,000 mail ballots and an unknown number of votes cast on election day, according to the report.
In the race for the GOP nomination to run for governor, Doug Mastriano may have won the party nod, but former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Hazleton, led in Montour County with almost 43 percent of the vote. He collected 1,152 votes in the county, including 160 absentees. Mastriano’s 881 votes, including 39 absentees, received almost 33 percent of the vote. Nine candidates were on the ballot.
On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the nomination to run for the U.S. Senate, was the clear favorite in Montour County, as well. He collected 924 votes, 371 of those absentees for nearly 65 percent of the vote over three other candidates.
Montour County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said absentees, or mail-ins, were tabulated on Wednesday at the county administration building. County election officials will count the 14 provisional ballots today, and on Friday, they will conduct the official count, she said.
Provisional ballots are given to registered voters whose eligibility to vote at their polling place is uncertain. The vote is counted when the county board of elections determines the voter is eligible, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Brandon said one example is someone who was given a mail-in ballot but did not mail it in. They could be eligible to vote with a provisional ballot at their polling place.
Overall in the county, turnout was 40.64 percent — 43.3 percent among Republicans and 36.5 percent among Democrats.