DANVILLE — A 36-year-old Anthony Township man is facing charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment after his girlfriend said he attacked her.
State police at Milton filed the charges against Adam Michael Hauck in the office of District Judge Marvin Shrawder in connection with an incident Oct. 10 in the couple's 217 School House Lane home.
Trooper Brian Watkins states in the arrest affidavit that Jamiee Borrosco, 20, reported that Hauck grabbed her by the throat, pushed her, slapped her and pulled her hair between 2 and 4 a.m., after they returned home from drinking at the Continental Fire Company in Danville. Borrosco told police Hauck drank heavily at the fire company. After they arrived home, Hauck became angry, called her names, wanted to know how many sexual partners she had and assaulted her, Borrosco told police. She said Hauck then left the house. While she was on the phone with the 911 center at about 4 a.m., Borrosco heard a gunshot outside. When Hauck went back inside, Borrosco left in her vehicle.
Hauck later told police he shot one round from his Marlin bolt action rifle, which had a loaded magazine, into his burn barrel outside. He told police he then put the rifle back into his pickup truck.
When state police from Milton and Montoursville arrived at the house at 4:35 a.m., the trooper wrote, Hauck refused to come out of the house for a couple of hours. When he eventually did, he was taken into custody, Watkins wrote in his report.