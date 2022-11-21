DANVILLE — Sheriff Clair Heath of the Montour Sheriff’s Office participated in the 118th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute (NSI) Leadership Development Course held in Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 14-18.
Heath was nominated to join 26 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within the Sheriff’s Office, the local criminal justice system and their community.
The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs to prepare them for all matters that impact the Office of Sheriff.
The NSI currently has two courses of study — the NSI Leadership Development course, which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs; and the newly developed NSI Jail Administration course, which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility. The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office.
"The training was on leadership styles, strategies and conflict resolution," Heath said on Monday. "This training got deep into self-awareness, what management approach best suits your personal traits and further provided tools and concepts to successfully lead a law enforcement agency in today's environment."
The training was rather intense, Heath said, "and was on a much different subject matter than what I would normally attend."
The NSI has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Since 1993, the NSI has been housed in the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) Jails Division.
The cost of the program is provided by the NIC, U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America.