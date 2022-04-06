DANVILLE — Montour Solar One, the partnership that is proposing a solar panel farm in northern Montour County and part of Columbia County, plans to seek a waiver to a requirement it provide a complete buffer to block its solar panels from view.
The waiver would affect Stephen and Renee Goocey, of 104 Preserve Road in Anthony Township, who are objecting to the solar project across the road from their home. Environmental attorney William Cluck, of Harrisburg, is representing the couple.
Testimony about the buffer came during the second day of the Montour County commissioners hearing on the company’s conditional use request to construct the solar farm in that township. The hearing began on March 21. When the hearing resumed on Tuesday, the hearing officer, attorney Rob Davidson, of Bloomsburg, asked about half dozen residents there if they had attended the first session. Several had not, so he decided to start from the beginning.
Talen Energy, owner of the coal-fired Montour power plant near Washingtonville, and Pattern Energy Group, a renewable energy company, formed Montour Solar One to build a nearly 700-acre solar farm in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships — approximately 310 of those acres in Anthony Township — that will include 100 megawatts of generating capacity, enough to power approximately 20,000 homes per year.
The hearing was related only to the Anthony Township portion of the project. The township is the only part of the project covered by the county planning commission.
Chris Wilson, the landscape architectural analyst who designed the vegetative buffer around the project, testified via video feed on Wednesday that Montour Solar One planned to seek a variance for the Goocey property. He said that because of the property’s elevation, the buffer to completely block the couple’s view of the solar panels would require trees up to 80 feet high.
Attorney Michael Klein, of Harrisburg, who is representing the energy partnership in the hearing, also had said Montour Solar One would seek the waiver.
Wilson, of Kimley-Horn, a Warrenville, Ohio, engineering and planning firm, said a vegetative buffer would be placed in areas where the solar panels are visible from public roads and residences. But under questioning from Klein, he said that because of the setback and elevation of the Goocey’s property, “We do not find a feasible solution to screening.”
The county ordinance regulating solar fields requires a fully screened facility within 36 months.
Wilson said the only practical solution would be to plant trees on the Goocey’s property.
“You would only need a height of 10 to 12 feet,” he said.
Cluck did not respond to the comment and will present the Gooceys’ case later this month.
Earlier Wednesday, sound expert Robert O’Neal, of Epsilon Associates, an environmental engineering company in Maynard, Massachusetts, testified noise from the inverter, which converts the DC energy from the solar panels and converts it to AC, would not exceed 60 decibels on neighbors’ properties.
Eight properties in Anthony Township are near the planned site of the solar field, Jennifer Ritchey, director of business development for Pattern, testified on Tuesday.
Ritchey, who reviewed and selected the sites, said the panels would come with an anti-reflective coating to absorb as much energy as possible, which would minimize glare so that it would not go beyond the property line. She said lighting along the 8-foot fence around the property would face downward and won’t create a glare to the outside.
The commissioners in September approved the ordinance regulating solar projects due to Montour Solar One’s proposed project. Residents have opposed the project, saying the solar farm would impede their view, harm the environment or reduce valuable farmland.
The hearing will resume this morning at 9 in the Montour County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 435 E. Front St., Danville. Sessions also are planned for April 21 and 22 for the objectors to present their case before the commissioners decide whether the project meets the requirements of a conditional use of the land.