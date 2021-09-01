DANVILLE — Visitors to Montour County government buildings will be required to wear a mask, beginning Tuesday.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said the protocol will be in effect for the courthouse, administration center, prison and the emergency management agency building.
According to Brandon, who issued a news release on the new directive on Monday, "Visitors who do not have a mask will be provided one. Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.
"County employees will also be required to wear masks when meeting with the public."
Brandon noted hand-sanitizing stations will be placed in the vestibules at the courthouse and administration center for visitors to the buildings.
She said the county officials waited a week to enact the rule to give the public enough notice.
“With an uptick in COVID cases in Montour County, commissioners felt it prudent to re-establish safety protocols,” said Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren.