DANVILLE — The Montour Motorcycle Riders will hold a 150-mile ride July 10 to the Ringneck Ridge pheasant farm in Laceyville.
The ride starts and ends at the Danville American Legion Post 40. Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m., kickstands up at 10 a.m. The cost of $10 per person includes a meal at the ride’s end at the Legion. All proceeds will benefit Hunt of a Lifetime, a nonprofit that grants hunting and fishing dreams for children age 21 and under who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life threatening disabilities.
There will be an optional poker hand and raffles.
For more information, contact Gary Laubach, president, at 570-854-0046; Steve Allegrati, vice president, at 570-317-1286, or Jeremie Dimm, road captain, at 570-238-3787.