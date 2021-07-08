DANVILLE — Bikers are getting ready to rev their engines for the Montour Motorcycle Riders’ 150-mile ride this Saturday from Danville American Legion Post 40.
Ernie Wright of the club said it’s hard to tell how many riders will register.
“We are hopeful at least 50 will attend,” he said. “Everything is ready to go.”
The ride to the Ringneck Ridge pheasant farm in Laceyville starts and ends at the Legion. Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m. and the riders head out at 10 a.m. The cost of $10 per person includes a meal at the ride’s end at the Legion. All proceeds will benefit Hunt of a Lifetime, a nonprofit that grants hunting and fishing dreams for children age 21 and under who have been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life threatening disabilities.
There will be an optional poker hand and raffles.
Club President Gary Laubach said the group is hoping for 50 to 75 riders.
“You never know that until the day it turns out,” Laubach said.
He said rain or the fact that it’s the weekend could turn some riders away.
Laubach, 67, of Danville, a retired ironworker and a Freemason, said he started the Montour Motorcycle Riders in 2000 and reorganized in 2003. The club does several rides a year, sometimes with other groups, to raise money for veterans or the families of children with severe medical conditions that result in mounting medical bills.
“I like to do it for children,” he said. “They didn’t ask to come be abused or used.”
One 13-year-old girl they are helping has had seven open heart surgeries in her life.
“You can ever raise enough money for hospital bills,” he said.
Launch invited everyone to take part in the ride.
“You don’t have to have motorcycle to attend,” he said. “You can go in your car.”
Anyone who would like more information on the ride can contact Laubach at 570-854-0046; Steve Allegrati, vice president, at 570-317-1286, or Jeremie Dimm, road captain, at 570-238-3787.